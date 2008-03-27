Netflix Still Thinking About Xbox (MSFT, NFLX)

The rumours about Netflix streaming movies on the Xbox just got a little more meat to them. A Netflix (NFLX) spokesman tells Reuters that the company has surveyed subscribers to see gauge their interest watching streamed movies on their 360 consoles.



We haven’t been surveyed yet, but here’s our vote: Yes.

A partnership with the Xbox makes sense. Netflix already uses Microsoft’s DRM technology to stream its movies to PCs, and Microsoft (MSFT) wants multiple opportunities to compete against Apple in the streaming movie world.

Here’s our informal survey for Xbox owners – would you use Netflix through the 360? Non-Xbox owners: Would a Netflix deal help convince you to buy one?

