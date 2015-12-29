Netflix devised the ultimate way to get your kids to go to bed early on New Year's Eve

Netflix Kids can count down to 2016 whenever, thanks to Netflix.

Do you wish you could spend New Year’s Eve with your kids — and then with your partying adult friends? Netflix has a solution.

It has developed a series of New Year’s Eve countdowns that can be played for kids at whatever time parents want, according to a press release.

Are the kids supposed to be in bed by 9 p.m.? Well, that’s just as good as midnight with these new videos, if you don’t mind tricking your little ones a bit.

Kids can choose their favourite New Year’s Eve countdown hosts from a selection of their favourite cartoon characters. They include characters from “Care Bears & Cousins,” “Inspector Gadget,” and “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” among many others.

“And we won’t tell them it’s not midnight if you don’t,” the countdowns’ trailer promises.

Clearly, Netflix is in the business of giving its members what they want and when they want it. According to the company’s research, 49% of parents in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia would do the countdown with their kids by 9 p.m.

In fact, Netflix says 41% of American parents already have or plan to use some kind of fake New Year’s Eve countdown with their kids. Sneaky.

Just go to Netflix on December 31 and play any one of the fun 10-second countdowns at whatever time you want your kids to say hello to 2016.

And if a quiet, relaxing New Year’s Eve is more your speed, you can always get comfy on the couch and switch over to Netflix’s fake-fireplace video.

Watch the trailer for the New Year’s Eve countdowns below:

