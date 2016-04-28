Netflix is making another 'Wet Hot American Summer' series

The gang is heading back to Camp Firewood.

Netflix has greenlit the new series “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later,” which will consist of eight 30-minute episodes that look at the counselors from the original 2001 movie.

This will not be related to the series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” that Netflix ran last year. The announcement, released by Netflix on Wednesday, did not include who from the cast is returning, but the lead creatives, writers Michael Showalter and David Wain (with Wain directing), are returning.

The series will premiere in 2017.

Here’s the video clip Netflix included in the announcement of the new series.

