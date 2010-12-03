Netflix Willing To Pay $100,000 Per Episode For New TV Episodes

Netflix is making a big move to get more content for its live streaming service, offering $75,000-$100,000 for new episodes of TV shows in the middle of a TV season, the New York Post reports.



Netflix isn’t offering $75,000-$100,000 for a season of shows, it’s willing to pay that much for a SINGLE episode.

The Post says a war is breaking out among content companies that make the TV shows, and the networks that air the shows over rights.

The networks says they have the rights to the in-season distribution. The production companies say they own them and can sell the rights to Netflix. Until they figure that out, Netflix may be stalled.

To date, Netflix has only spent $350 million on gaining rights to TV shows and movies.

Don’t Miss: The 15 Biggest Tech Flops Of 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.