Netflix Wants To Put Out New Original Content Every Two And A Half Weeks

Netflix really wants to up its streaming game.

Chief content officer Ted Sarandos said he’s ready for Netflix to offer much more original content at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday.

Vulture first reported Sarandos’s comments.

“I think that we can expand on our original programming … from where we are today to probably as many as 20 original series. So the idea of launching original series or [an] original season of content every two [and a] half weeks,” said Sarandos.

That doesn’t mean we’ll see 20 new television shows from Netflix.

“Not a show or not a new show for everybody, every two and a half weeks, but a new show that for segments of the viewership every couple of weeks,” Sarandos explained.

Sarandos said this newer content model will begin with Netflix’s upcoming original movies.

Netflix will release its first original movie, a sequel to 2000’s Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” Aug. 28, 2015.

The streaming service also has an exclusive four-movie deal in place with Adam Sandler.

This year, Netflix received 31 Emmy nominations, but was shut-out at the awards ceremony.

Netflix also recently snagged a Tina Fey comedy, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” from NBC.

