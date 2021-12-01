Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Netflix

Netflix has announced the movies and shows that will be coming to and leaving the site in December.

New seasons of “Emily in Paris” and “The Witcher” will premiere this month.

And plenty of festive titles — like “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” — will be added too.

Netflix just revealed the movies and TV shows that will be coming to — and leaving — the streaming service over the next month.

In December, viewers can expect new seasons of “Emily in Paris,” “The Witcher,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Queer Eye,” as well as festive titles like “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.”

But some movies and shows will be removed from Netflix this month, too, including “Titanic,” “Spy Kids,” and “Do the Right Thing.”

Here’s everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in December.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia on ‘The Witcher.’ Netflix

Arriving in December

Available 12/1/21

“Are You The One: Season 3”

“Blood and Bone”

“Body of Lies”

“Bordertown: Mural Murders”

“Chloe”

“Chocolat”

“Closer”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

“The Final Destination”

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Fool’s Gold”

“The Fourth Kind”

“Ink Master: Season 3”

“Ink Master: Season 4”

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” — Netflix Anime

“Kayko and Kokosh” — Netflix Family

“Knight Rider 2000”

“Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4”

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“The Legend of Zorro”

“Life”

“Looper”

“Lost In Space: Season 3” — Netflix Series

“The Mask of Zorro”

“Minority Report”

“Pet Sematary” (1989)

“The Power of the Dog” — Netflix Film

“Premonition”

“Sabrina” (1995)

“Soul Surfer”

“Stepmom”

“Stuart Little 2”

“Sucker Punch”

“Think Like a Man”

“Tremors”

“We Were Soldiers”

“Wild Things”

“Wyatt Earp”

Available 12/2/21

“The Alpinist”

“Coyotes​​” — Netflix Series

“Escalona: Season 1”

“Single All the Way” — Netflix Film

“The Whole Truth” — Netflix Film

Available 12/3/21

“Cobalt Blue” — Netflix Film

“Coming Out Colton” — Netflix Series

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4” — Netflix Family

“Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2” — Netflix Series

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4” — Netflix Series

“Mixtape” — Netflix Film

“Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2” — Netflix Documentary

“Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” — Netflix Family

Available 12/5/21

“JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)”

Available 12/6/21

“David and the Elves” — Netflix Film

“Voir” — Netflix Documentary

Available 12/7/21

“Centaurworld: Season 2” — Netflix Family

“Go Dog Go: Season 2” — Netflix Family

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” — Netflix Comedy

Available 12/8/21

“Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special” — Netflix Comedy

Available 12/9/21

“Asakusa Kid” — Netflix Film

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“Bonus Family: Season 4” — Netflix Series

“The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos” — Netflix Documentary

‘The Great British Baking Show.’ Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

Available 12/10/21

“Anonymously Yours” — Netflix Film

“Aranyak” — Netflix Series

“Back to the Outback” — Netflix Film

“How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” — Netflix Series

“Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)” — Netflix Series

“Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” — Netflix Series

“The Shack”

“Still Out of My League” — Netflix Film

“Two” — Netflix Film

“The Unforgivable” — Netflix Film

Available 12/11/21

“Fast Color”

“The Hungry and the Hairy” — Netflix Series

Available 12/12/21

“JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)”

Available 12/13/21

“Eye in the Sky”

Available 12/14/21

“The Future Diary” — Netflix Series

“Russell Howard: Lubricant” — Netflix Comedy

“StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year” — Netflix Family

Available 12/15/21

“Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4”

“The Challenge: Season 12”

“The Challenge: Season 25”

“Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe” — Netflix Series

“The Giver”

“The Hand of God” — Netflix Film

“Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2”

“Masha and the Bear: Season 5”

“Selling Tampa” — Netflix Series

“Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4”

Available 12/16/21

“A California Christmas: City Lights” — Netflix Film

“A Naija Christmas” — Netflix Film

“Aggretsuko: Season 4” — Netflix Anime

“Darkest Hour”

“Puff: Wonders of the Reef” — Netflix Documentary

Available 12/17/21

“Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming” — Netflix Family

“The Witcher: Season 2” — Netflix Series

Available 12/18/21

“Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” — Netflix Series

“Oldboy”

Available 12/19/21

“What Happened in Oslo” — Netflix Series

Available 12/20/21

“Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar” — Netflix Series

Available 12/21/21

“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster” — Netflix Comedy

“Grumpy Christmas” — Netflix Film

Available 12/22/21

“Emily in Paris: Season 2” — Netflix Series

Available 12/23/21

“Elite Short Stories: Patrick” — Netflix Series

Available 12/24/21

“1000 Miles (1,609km) from Christmas” — Netflix Film

“Don’t Look Up” — Netflix Film

“Minnal Murali” — Netflix Film

“The Silent Sea” — Netflix Series

“STAND BY ME Doraemon 2” — Netflix Film

“Vicky and Her Mystery” — Netflix Film

“Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous”

Available 12/25/21

“Single’s Inferno” — Netflix Series

“Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material” — Netflix Comedy

“Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis” — Netflix Documentary

Available 12/26/21

“Lulli” — Netflix Film

Available 12/28/21

“Word Party Presents: Math!” — Netflix Family

Available 12/29/21

“Anxious People” — Netflix Series

“Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer” — Netflix Documentary

Available 12/30/21

“Kitz” — Netflix Series

“Hilda and the Mountain King” — Netflix Film

Available 12/31/21

“Cobra Kai: Season 4” — Netflix Series

“The Lost Daughter” — Netflix Film

“Queer Eye: Season 6” — Netflix Series

“Stay Close” — Netflix Series

“Seal Team” — Netflix Film

‘It Comes at Night.’ A24

Leaving in December

Leaving 12/3/21

“The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2”

Leaving 12/4/21

“The Guest”

Leaving 12/7/21

“Before I Fall”

Leaving 12/8/21

“It Comes at Night”

“Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas”

Leaving 12/13/21

“Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4”

Leaving 12/13/21

“Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2”

“Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6”

Leaving 12/15/21

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Maps to the Stars”

“The Theory of Everything”

Leaving 12/21/21

“Jacob’s Ladder”

“Private Practice: Seasons 1-6”

Leaving 12/25/21

“Captain Fantastic”

Leaving 12/30/21

“Winchester”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic.’ 20th Century Fox

Leaving 12/31/21

“A Cinderella Story”

“American Gangster”

“Beethoven”

“Beethoven’s 2nd”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Cold Mountain”

“Defiance”

“The Devil Inside”

“Do the Right Thing”

“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”

“Double Jeopardy”

“Forensic Files: Collections 1-9”

“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5”

“Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1”

“Ghost”

“Gladiator”

“The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1”

“House Party”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

“The Last Airbender”

“Like Crazy”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Love Jones”

“The Lovely Bones”

“The Machinist”

“Magnolia”

“Memoirs of a Geisha”

“My Fair Lady”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Puss in Boots”

“Rumor Has It…”

“Serendipity”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3: Game Over”

“Stuart Little”

“The Strangers”

“Titanic”

“Tommy Boy”

“Underworld”

“Underworld: Awakening”

“Underworld: Rise of the Lycans”

“What a Girl Wants”

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

“Zodiac”