- Netflix just announced the titles that are coming to and leaving the streaming service in October.
- There’s plenty of spooky movies coming in time for Halloween, like new horror film “Night Teeth.”
- And shows like “On My Block” and “Sexy Beasts” will also have new seasons premiering.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Netflix just released the titles that are coming to – and leaving – the site in October.
Shows like “On My Block,” “You,” and “Locke & Key” will all have new seasons premiering on the streaming service next month.
And plenty of Halloween-appropriate movies – including the vampire horror film “Night Teeth” – will be added to Netflix in the next few weeks too.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in October.
Arriving in October
Available 10/1/21
“A Knight’s Tale”
“A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad” – Netflix Documentary
“An Inconvenient Truth”
“Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1”
“As Good as It Gets”
“Awakenings”
“B.A.P.S.”
“Bad Teacher”
“The Cave”
“Desperado”
“The Devil Inside”
“Diana: The Musical” – Netflix Special
“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”
“Double Team”
“The DUFF”
“Eagle Eye”
“Endless Love”
“Forever Rich” – Netflix Film
“Ghost”
“Gladiator”
“Hairspray” (2007)
“The Holiday”
“Jet Li’s Fearless”
“The Karate Kid” (2010)
“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”
“Léon: The Professional”
“Maid” – Netflix Series
“Malcolm X”
“Observe and Report”
“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”
“Paik’s Spirit” – Netflix Series
“Project X”
“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”
“Rumor Has It…”
“Scaredy Cats” – Netflix Family
“Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9”
“Serendipity”
“The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light” – Netflix Anime
“Spy Kids”
“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”
“Spy Kids 3: Game Over”
“Step Brothers”
“Swallow” – Netflix Film
“The Guilty” – Netflix Film
“The Ugly Truth”
“Till Death”
“Titanic”
“Tommy Boy”
“Unthinkable”
“Waterworld”
“Zodiac”
Available 10/3/21
“Scissor Seven: Season 3” – Netflix Anime
“Upcoming Summer” – Netflix Film
Available 10/4/21
“On My Block: Season 4” – Netflix Series
Available 10/5/21
“Escape The Undertaker” – Netflix Film
Available 10/6/21
“Bad Sport” – Netflix Documentary
“Baking Impossible” – Netflix Series
“The Blacklist: Season 8”
“Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things”
“Love Is Blind: Brazil” – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
“The Five Juanas” – Netflix Series
“There’s Someone Inside Your House” – Netflix Film
Available 10/7/21
“The Billion Dollar Code” – Netflix Series
“Sexy Beasts: Season 2” – Netflix Series
”The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2″ – Netflix Anime
Available 10/8/21
“A Tale Dark & Grimm” – Netflix Family
“Family Business: Season 3” – Netflix Series
“Grudge / Kin” – Netflix Film
“LOL Surprise: The Movie”
“My Brother, My Sister” – Netflix Film
“Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle” – Netflix Family
“Pretty Smart” – Netflix Series
Available 10/9/21
“Blue Period” – Netflix Anime
“Insidious: Chapter 2”
Available 10/11/21
“The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2” – Netflix Family
“Going in Style”
“The King’s Affection” – Netflix Series
“Shameless (U.S.): Season 11”
Available 10/12/21
“Bright: Samurai Soul” – Netflix Anime
“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” – Netflix Documentary
“Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano” – Netflix Documentary
“Mighty Express: Season 5” – Netflix Family
“The Movies That Made Us: Season 3” – Netflix Documentary
“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It”
“Smart People”
Available 10/13/21
“Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate” – Netflix Film
“Hiacynt” – Netflix Film
“Love Is Blind: Brazil” – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
“Reflection of You” – Netflix Series
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Available 10/14/21
“Another Life: Season 2” – Netflix Series
”In the Dark: Season 3″
“One Night in Paris” – Netflix Film
Available 10/15/21
“CoComelon: Season 4”
“The Forgotten Battle” – Netflix Film
“The Four of Us” – Netflix Film
“Karma’s World” – Netflix Family
“Little Things: Season 4” – Netflix Series
“My Name” – Netflix Series
“Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1”
“Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween” – Netflix Family
“The Trip” – Netflix Film
“You: Season 3” – Netflix Series
Available 10/16/21
“Misfit: The Series” – Netflix Family
”Victoria & Abdul”
Available 10/19/21
“In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo” – Netflix Film
Available 10/20/21
“Found” – Netflix Documentary
“Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3” – Netflix Family
“Love Is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)”
“Night Teeth” – Netflix Film
“Stuck Together” – Netflix Film
Available 10/21/21
“Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary” – Netflix Documentary
“Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6” – Netflix Family
“Insiders” – Netflix Series
“Komi Can’t Communicate” – Netflix Anime
“Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam” – Netflix Series
“Sex, Love & goop” – Netflix Series
Available 10/22/21
“Adventure Beast” – Netflix Series
“Dynasty: Season 4”
“Inside Job” – Netflix Series
“Little Big Mouth” – Netflix Film
“Locke & Key: Season 2” – Netflix Series
“Maya and the Three” – Netflix Family
“More than Blue: The Series” – Netflix Series
“Roaring Twenties” – Netflix Documentary
Available 10/24/21
“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”
Available 10/25/21
“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”
Available 10/26/21
“Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3”
“Sex: Unzipped” – Netflix Series
Available 10/27/21
“Begin Again”
“Hypnotic” – Netflix Film
“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2” – Netflix Film
“Sintonia: Season 2” – Netflix Series
“Wentworth: Season 8”
Available 10/28/21
“Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3” – Netflix Series
“The Motive” – Netflix Documentary
Available 10/29/21
“Army of Thieves” – Netflix Film
“Colin in Black & White” – Netflix Series
“Dear Mother” – Netflix Film
“Mythomaniac: Season 2” – Netflix Series
“Roaring Twenties” – Netflix Documentary (new episodes)
“Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A”
“The Time It Takes” – Netflix Series
Leaving in October
Leaving 10/1/21
“Death Race: Beyond Anarchy”
“Tales From the Hood 2”
Leaving 10/3/21
“Angel Has Fallen”
Leaving 10/6/21
“Real Steel”
Leaving 10/14/21
“Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin”
Leaving 10/15/21
“The Creative Brain”
Leaving 10/17/21
“U Turn”
Leaving 10/20/21
“Containment: Season 1”
“Free Fire”
Leaving 10/21/21
“The Hummingbird Project”
Leaving 10/23/21
“The Mist: Season 1”
Leaving 10/27/21
“Rango”
“Shine On with Reese: Season 1”
Leaving 10/28/21
“Pup Star”
Leaving 10/30/21
“The 12th Man”
“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”
Leaving 10/31/21
“60 Days In: Season 5”
“Angels & Demons”
“Battle: Los Angeles”
“Beowulf”
“Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5”
“Catch Me If You Can”
“The Da Vinci Code”
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
“Forged in Fire: Season 6”
“The Heartbreak Kid”
“The Impossible”
“Inception”
“Legally Blonde”
“Mile 22”
“Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You”
“Reckoning: Limited Series”
“Snowden”
“Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny”
“Yes Man”