Kinsey and Gabe together on ‘Locke and Key’ season one. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

There’s plenty of spooky movies coming in time for Halloween, like new horror film “Night Teeth.”

And shows like “On My Block” and “Sexy Beasts” will also have new seasons premiering.

Netflix just released the titles that are coming to – and leaving – the site in October.

Shows like “On My Block,” “You,” and “Locke & Key” will all have new seasons premiering on the streaming service next month.

And plenty of Halloween-appropriate movies – including the vampire horror film “Night Teeth” – will be added to Netflix in the next few weeks too.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in October.

Arriving in October

Available 10/1/21

“A Knight’s Tale”

“A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad” – Netflix Documentary

“An Inconvenient Truth”

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1”

“As Good as It Gets”

“Awakenings”

“B.A.P.S.”

“Bad Teacher”

“The Cave”

“Desperado”

“The Devil Inside”

“Diana: The Musical” – Netflix Special

“Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood”

“Double Team”

“The DUFF”

“Eagle Eye”

“Endless Love”

“Forever Rich” – Netflix Film

“Ghost”

“Gladiator”

“Hairspray” (2007)

“The Holiday”

“Jet Li’s Fearless”

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Maid” – Netflix Series

“Malcolm X”

“Observe and Report”

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Paik’s Spirit” – Netflix Series

“Project X”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Rumor Has It…”

“Scaredy Cats” – Netflix Family

“Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9”

“Serendipity”

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light” – Netflix Anime

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3: Game Over”

“Step Brothers”

“Swallow” – Netflix Film

“The Guilty” – Netflix Film

“The Ugly Truth”

“Till Death”

“Titanic”

“Tommy Boy”

“Unthinkable”

“Waterworld”

“Zodiac”

Available 10/3/21

“Scissor Seven: Season 3” – Netflix Anime

“Upcoming Summer” – Netflix Film

Available 10/4/21

“On My Block: Season 4” – Netflix Series

Available 10/5/21

“Escape The Undertaker” – Netflix Film

Available 10/6/21

“Bad Sport” – Netflix Documentary

“Baking Impossible” – Netflix Series

“The Blacklist: Season 8”

“Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things”

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

“The Five Juanas” – Netflix Series

“There’s Someone Inside Your House” – Netflix Film

Available 10/7/21

“The Billion Dollar Code” – Netflix Series

“Sexy Beasts: Season 2” – Netflix Series

​​”The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2″ – Netflix Anime

Available 10/8/21

“A Tale Dark & Grimm” – Netflix Family

“Family Business: Season 3” – Netflix Series

“Grudge / Kin” – Netflix Film

“​​LOL Surprise: The Movie”

“My Brother, My Sister” – Netflix Film

“Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle” – Netflix Family

“Pretty Smart” – Netflix Series

Available 10/9/21

“Blue Period” – Netflix Anime

“Insidious: Chapter 2”

Available 10/11/21

“The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2” – Netflix Family

“Going in Style”

“The King’s Affection” – Netflix Series

“Shameless (U.S.): Season 11”

Available 10/12/21

“Bright: Samurai Soul” – Netflix Anime

“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” – Netflix Documentary

“Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano” – Netflix Documentary

“Mighty Express: Season 5” – Netflix Family

“The Movies That Made Us: Season 3” – Netflix Documentary

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It”

“Smart People”

Available 10/13/21

“Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate” – Netflix Film

“Hiacynt” – Netflix Film

“Love Is Blind: Brazil” – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

“Reflection of You” – Netflix Series

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Available 10/14/21

“Another Life: Season 2” – Netflix Series

​​”In the Dark: Season 3″

“One Night in Paris” – Netflix Film

Penn Badgley stars on ‘You.’ Netflix

Available 10/15/21

“CoComelon: Season 4”

“The Forgotten Battle” – Netflix Film

“The Four of Us” – Netflix Film

“Karma’s World” – Netflix Family

“Little Things: Season 4” – Netflix Series

“My Name” – Netflix Series

“Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1”

“Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween” – Netflix Family

“The Trip” – Netflix Film

“You: Season 3” – Netflix Series

Available 10/16/21

“Misfit: The Series” – Netflix Family

​​”Victoria & Abdul”

Available 10/19/21

“In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo” – Netflix Film

Available 10/20/21

“Found” – Netflix Documentary

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3” – Netflix Family

“Love Is Blind: Brazil – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)”

“Night Teeth” – Netflix Film

“Stuck Together” – Netflix Film

Available 10/21/21

“Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary” – Netflix Documentary

“Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6” – Netflix Family

“Insiders” – Netflix Series

“Komi Can’t Communicate” – Netflix Anime

“Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam” – Netflix Series

“Sex, Love & goop” – Netflix Series

Available 10/22/21

“Adventure Beast” – Netflix Series

“Dynasty: Season 4”

“Inside Job” – Netflix Series

“Little Big Mouth” – Netflix Film

“Locke & Key: Season 2” – Netflix Series

“Maya and the Three” – Netflix Family

“More than Blue: The Series” – Netflix Series

“Roaring Twenties” – Netflix Documentary

Available 10/24/21

“We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”

Available 10/25/21

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

Available 10/26/21

“Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3”

“Sex: Unzipped” – Netflix Series

Available 10/27/21

“Begin Again”

“Hypnotic” – Netflix Film

“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2” – Netflix Film

“Sintonia: Season 2” – Netflix Series

“Wentworth: Season 8”

Available 10/28/21

“Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3” – Netflix Series

“The Motive” – Netflix Documentary

Available 10/29/21

“Army of Thieves” – Netflix Film

“Colin in Black & White” – Netflix Series

“Dear Mother” – Netflix Film

“Mythomaniac: Season 2” – Netflix Series

“Roaring Twenties” – Netflix Documentary (new episodes)

“Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A”

“The Time It Takes” – Netflix Series

Reese Witherspoon in ‘Legally Blonde.’ MGM Studios

Leaving in October

Leaving 10/1/21

“Death Race: Beyond Anarchy”

“Tales From the Hood 2”

Leaving 10/3/21

“Angel Has Fallen”

Leaving 10/6/21

“Real Steel”

Leaving 10/14/21

“Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin”

Leaving 10/15/21

“The Creative Brain”

Leaving 10/17/21

“U Turn”

Leaving 10/20/21

“Containment: Season 1”

“Free Fire”

Leaving 10/21/21

“The Hummingbird Project”

Leaving 10/23/21

“The Mist: Season 1”

Leaving 10/27/21

“Rango”

“Shine On with Reese: Season 1”

Leaving 10/28/21

“Pup Star”

Mia Sara, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Broderick star in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’ CBS via Getty Images

Leaving 10/30/21

“The 12th Man”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Leaving 10/31/21

“60 Days In: Season 5”

“Angels & Demons”

“Battle: Los Angeles”

“Beowulf”

“Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“Forged in Fire: Season 6”

“The Heartbreak Kid”

“The Impossible”

“Inception”

“Legally Blonde”

“Mile 22”

“Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You”

“Reckoning: Limited Series”

“Snowden”

“Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny”

“Yes Man”