Rose McIver and Ben Lamb in ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again.’ Netflix

Netflix just revealed the movies and shows that are coming to – and leaving – the site in November.

New seasons of “Tiger King” and “Selling Sunset” will premiere next month.

And there’s plenty of holiday fare too, including the third “Princess Switch” movie.

Netflix just released the movies and TV shows that are coming to – and leaving – the site next month.

November releases include new seasons of “Big Mouth,” “Selling Sunset,” and “Gentefied,” as well as the premiere of the live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop.”

There’s also plenty of holiday movies coming to the site, including “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.”

But some notable titles will be leaving Netflix in November too, including “Fruitvale Station,” “Pineapple Express,” and “A Single Man.”

Here’s everything coming to – and leaving – Netflix in November.

‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness’ was released on on March 20, 2020. Netflix

Arriving in November

Available 11/1/21

“21 Jump Street”

“60 Days In: Season 6”

“A River Runs Through It”

“Addams Family Values”

“American Gangster”

“An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf”

“Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories”

“Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2”

“The Big Wedding”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas”

“First Knight”

“Forged in Fire: Season 7”

“Gather”

“The General’s Daughter”

“It Follows”

“Johnny Mnemonic”

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind”

“Last Action Hero”

“Moneyball”

“Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher”

“My Dad’s Christmas Date”

“The Nightingale (2018)”

“Total Recall (2012)”

“Snakes on a Plane”

“Stripes”

“Tagged”

“Te Ata”

“Texas Rangers”

Available 11/2/21

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis” – Netflix Documentary

“Ridley Jones: Season 2” – Netflix Family

Available 11/3/21

“The Harder They Fall” – Netflix Film

“Lords of Scam” – Netflix Documentary

Available 11/4/21

“Catching Killers” – Netflix Documentary

Available 11/5/21

“A Cop Movie” – Netflix Documentary

“Big Mouth: Season 5” – Netflix Series

“The Club” – Netflix Series

“GlóriaV – Netflix Series

“Love Hard” – Netflix Film

“Meenakshi Sundareshwar” – Netflix Film

“Narcos: Mexico: Season 3” – Netflix Series

“The Unlikely Murderer” – Netflix Series

“We Couldn’t Become Adults” – Netflix Film

“Yara” – Netflix Film

“Zero to Hero” – Netflix Film

Available 11/6/21

“Arcane” – Netflix Series (New Episodes Weekly)

Available 11/7/21

“Father Christmas is Back” – Netflix Film

Available 11/9/21

“Swap Shop” – Netflix Series

“Your Life Is a Joke” – Netflix Comedy

Available 11/10/21

“Animal” – Netflix Documentary

“Gentefied: Season 2” – Netflix Series

“Passing” – Netflix Film

Available 11/11/21

“Love Never Lies” – Netflix Series

Available 11/12/21

“Legacies: Season 3” (New Episodes)

“Red Notice” – Netflix Film

Available 11/13/21

“Arcane” – Netflix Series (New Episodes)

Available 11/14/21

“Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Available 11/15/21

“America’s Next Top Model: Season 21”

“America’s Next Top Model: Season 22”

“Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game”

“Lies and Deceit – Netflix Series”

“Snowbound for Christmas”

“Survivor: Season 16”

“Survivor: Season 37”

Available 11/16/21

“Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest” – Netflix Family

“StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing” – Netflix Family

Available 11/17/21

“Christmas Flow” – Netflix Series

“Prayers for the Stolen” – Netflix Film

“The Queen of Flow: Season 2” – Netflix Series

“Supergirl: Season 6” (New Episodes)

“Tear Along the Dotted Line” – Netflix Series

“Tiger King 2” – Netflix Documentary

Season four of ‘Selling Sunset’ premieres in November on . Netflix

Available 11/18/21

“Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet” – Netflix Comedy

“Dogs in Space” – Netflix Family

“Lead Me Home” – Netflix Documentary

“The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star” – Netflix Film

Available 11/19/21

“Blown Away: Christmas” – Netflix Series

“Cowboy Bebop” – Netflix Series

“Dhamaka” – Netflix Film

“Extinct” – Netflix Family

“Hellbound” – Netflix Series

“Love Me Instead” – Netflix Film

“The Mind, Explained: Season 2” – Netflix Documentary

“Procession” – Netflix Documentary

“tick, tick…BOOM!” – Netflix Film

Available 11/20/21

“Arcane” – Netflix Series (New Episodes)

“New World” – Netflix Series

Available 11/22/21

“Outlaws” – Netflix Film

“Vita & Virginia”

Available 11/23/21

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2” – Netflix Series

“Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings” – Netflix Documentary

“Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast” – Netflix Family

Available 11/24/21

“A Boy Called Christmas” – Netflix Film

“Bruised” – Netflix Film

“Robin Robin” – Netflix Family

“Selling Sunset: Season 4” – Netflix Series

“True Story” – Netflix Series

Available 11/25/21

“F is for Family: Season 5” – Netflix Series

“Super Crooks” – Netflix Series

Available 11/26/21

“A Castle For Christmas” – Netflix Film

“Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier” – Netflix Documentary

“Green Snake” – Netflix Film

“Light the Night” – Netflix Series

“School of Chocolate” – Netflix Series

“Spoiled Brats” – Netflix Film

Available 11/28/21

“Elves” – Netflix Series

Available 11/29/21

“14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” – Netflix Documentary

Available 11/30/21

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist” – Netflix Family

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories” – Netflix Family

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical” – Netflix Family

“Coming Home in the Dark”

“More the Merrier” – Netflix Film

“The Summit of the Gods” – Netflix Film

‘Fruitvale Station’ was directed by Ryan Coogler. The Weinstein Company

Leaving in November

Leaving 11/1/21

“My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Legend of Everfree”

“My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You!”

Leaving 11/4/21

“Bucket List”

“The Lovers”

Leaving 11/5/21

“The Late Bloomer”

Leaving 11/7/21

“Sleepless”

Leaving 11/10/21

“A Single Man”

Leaving 11/11/21

“Fruitvale Station”

Leaving 11/14/21

“America’s Next Top Model: Season 19”

“America’s Next Top Model: Season 20”

“K-on! the movie”

“K-On!: Seasons 1-2”

“Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains”

“Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan”

Leaving 11/15/21

“Safe House”

Seth Rogen and James Franco star in ‘Pineapple Express.’ Sony

Leaving 11/17/21

“Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List”

Leaving 11/19/21

“Spy Kids: All the Time in the World”

Leaving 11/21/21

“Beverly Hills Ninja”

“Machete Kills”

Leaving 11/26/21

“Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3”

Leaving 11/29/21

“Man Down: Seasons 1-4”

Leaving 11/30/21

“3 Days to Kill”

“A Knight’s Tale”

“American Outlaws”

“Are You The One: Seasons 1-2”

“Battlefield Earth”

“Chef”

“Clear and Present Danger”

“Freedom Writers”

“Glee: Seasons 1-6”

“The Happytime Murders”

“Ink Master: Seasons 1-2”

“Letters to Juliet”

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“Peppermint”

“Pineapple Express”

“Rake: Seasons 1-4”

“Richard Pryor: Live in Concert”

“School of Rock”

“Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10”

“TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4”

“Waterworld”