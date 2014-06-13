Netflix Has A New Logo And A Brighter Look

Jillian D'Onfro

In early May, we noticed that Netflix was testing a new logo in some of its YouTube videos, and it looks like the company has officially decided to take the plunge. If you check out Netflix right now, you’ll see its brand new logo. Here’s what it looks like, both with a black background and a white one:

New netflixNetflix

Just a little reminder, here’s what the old logo looked like:

Netflix

The site in general has gotten a refreshed look. It’s now brighter and the pictures look bigger than before:

NetflixNetflix

