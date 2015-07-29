Here's everyting coming to Netflix in August

Surprise, July is just about over! Wasn’t that fast?

Don’t despair though, a new month means new titles on Netflix — all the better to distract yourself from the knowledge that you only have a few more weeks of summer left.

That includes Oscar-winners like “The Hurt Locker”, a new season of “Doctor Who”, and the first season of the “Boy Meets World” sequel series “Girl Meets World”.

Here’s what you should check out in August

TV

“Doctor Who” Season 8 (Available 8/8)

In Season 8, the Doctor returns for another thrilling series In the BBC science fiction television. He has lately regenerated into Doctor #12, played by Peter Capaldi. Also starring Jenna Coleman.

“Girl Meets World” Season 1 (Available 8/23)

This next-generation comedy reprises the characters of Cory and Topanga Matthews from the much- loved 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World” and focuses on the continuing adventures of the couple’s young daughter, Riley.

“Narcos” Season 1 (Available 8/28)

The true story of Colombia’s infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty new gangster drama series. “Once Upon A Time” Season 4 (Available 8/28)

Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin and Robert Carlyle star in this fantastical series that follows the travails of a young woman who is drawn to a small Maine town and discovers that it’s filled with the mystical elements of the fairy tale world.

Movies

“The Hurt Locker” (2008) (Availabe 8/1)

Kathryn Bigelow directs this gripping drama that follows a U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal team operating in Iraq. Amid the dangers of their work, the squad also contends with the pressures that arise from living in constant peril. “Demetri Martin: Live (At The Time)” (2015) (Available 8/14) Demetri Martin’s newest comedy special LIVE (AT THE TIME) will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 14, 2105. Filmed at the Historic Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC, the special will feature Martin delivering a brand new hour of his signature one-liners showcasing his abilities as one of this generation’s sharpest comedy minds. “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012) (Availabel 8/16) As an asteroid hurtles toward Earth, a man whose wife has abandoned him spends the planet’s final days on a road trip to reunite with his high school sweetheart. But a lovely neighbour who tags along for the ride complicates his plans. “Lord of War” (2005) (Available 8/17) Looking to break away from his dead-end life, a Ukrainian immigrant goes from two-bit thug to international arms dealer — closing his eyes to the repercussions of who purchases the weapons. But he soon finds that his profiteering comes at a cost.

Here’s the full list of August releases

Available 8/1

“Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein” (1999)

“Asylum” (2005)

“Back in Time/ Cong Cong Na Nian” (2014)

“Beneath the Helmet” (2014)

“Breakup Buddies/ Xin Hau Lu Fang” (2014)

“Bride and Prejudice” (2004)

“Casting By” (2012)

“Dancing on the Edge” (Season 1)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood” (Season 2)

“Dear Frankie” (2004)

“Dogs on the Inside” (2014)

“Electric Slide” (2014)

“Enemy at the Gates” (2001)

“Flex is Kings” (2013)

“Lost and Love/ Shi Gu” (2015)

“Masha and the Bear” (Season 1)

“November Rule” (2015)

“Odd Squad” (Season 1)

“Outcast” (2014)

“Pants on Fire” (2014)

“Reading Rainbow” (Volume 1)

“Russell Brand: End the Drugs War” (2014)

“Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery” (2012)

“Somewhere Only We Know/ You yi ge di fang zhi you wo men zhi dao” (2015)

“Sorority Row” (2009)

“The Code” (Season 1)

“The Golden Era/ Huang Jin Shi Dai” (2014)

“The Hurt Locker” (2008)

“The Living” (2014)

“The Mind of a Chef” (Season 3)

“Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns” (2008)

“Utopia” (Season 1)

“Vexed” (Season 1-2)

“War” (2007)

“Wing Commander” (1999)

Available 8/3/15

“Chronic-Con, Episode 420: A New Dope” (2015)

Available 8/4/15

Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2015)

Available 8/5/15

“Yellowbird” (2014)

Available 8/6/15

“Kill Me Three Times” (2014)

“My Amityville Horror” (2012)

“The Look of Love “(2013)

“Welcome to Me” (2014)

Available 8/7/15

“Club de Cuervos” (Season 1)

“HitRECord on TV” (Season 1)

“Motivation 2: The Chris Cole Story” (2015)

“Project Mc2” (2015)

“Transporter: The Series” (Season 2)

Available 8/8/15

“Doctor Who” Season 8

Available 8/11/15

“Fred: The Movie” (2010)

“Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred” (2011)

“Fred 3: Camp Fred” (2012)

“Two Days, One Night” (2014)

Available 8/12/15

“For a Good Time, Call…” (2012)

“Leap Year” (2010)

“The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death” (2014)

Available 8/14/15

“Demetri Martin: Live (At The Time)” (2015)

“DinoTrux”

“Ever After High Way too Wonderland” (Season 3)

“Ship of Theseus” (2012)

Available 8/15/15

“Alex of Venice” (2014)

Available 8/16/15

“Being Flynn” (2012)

“Pariah” (2011)

“Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012)

Available 8/17/15

“Lord of War” (2005)

Available 8/19/15

“Jerk Theory” (2009)

“Real Husbands of Hollywood” (Season 3)

Available 8/20/15

“30 for 30: Angry Sky” (2015)

“As Cool As I Am” (2013)

“Strange Empire” (Season 1)

Available 8/21/15

“Grantham & Rose” (2014)

“Transcend” (2014)

Available 8/23/15

“Girl Meets World” (Season 1)

Available 8/27/15

“Byzantium” (2012)

“White God” (2014)

Available 8/28/15

“Inspector Gadget” (Season 2)

“Narcos” (Season 1)

“Once Upon a Time” (Season 4)

“Revenge” (Season 4)

Available 8/29/15

“Ride” (2015)

Available 8/30/15

“Muffin Top: A Love Story” (2014)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.