The new 'Narcos' season 2 trailer teases the biggest Pablo Escobar mystery

For Netflix’s hit drug thriller “Narcos,” history is its biggest spoiler.

In the months leading up to season two, the show’s advertising has centered on one line: “Pablo dies.”

And Netflix’s latest teaser trailer is focused entirely on the show’s promotional hashtag #WhoKilledPablo.

The first season of the series focused on Pablo Escobar, the real-life Colombian drug kingpin, from when he first began manufacturing cocaine to when he escaped confinement in La Catedral.

The trailer then lists everyone who would want “payback” from Escobar now that he is home — the DEA and Cali Cartel are just the beginning.

The action-packed trailer promises another amazing season, though it fails to answer the question about who really killed Pablo Escobar (the final shot that killed Escobar has remained a mystery in real life, too).

Watch the new trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.