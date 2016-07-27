The hit Netflix show 'Narcos' is getting a cell phone game that lets you build your own drug cartel

The creators of the hit Netflix show “Narcos” will release a cell phone game this September to coincide with the release of season two, Variety reports.

The game will be called “Narcos: Cartel Wars,” and put you in the shoes of an “up-and-coming cartel lieutenant.” You’ll get advice from Narcos characters, possibly the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar himself, whose rise and fall the Netflix show chronicles. In the game, you’ll have to build your cartel and maximise your power, while either working with, or trying to destroy rival cartels.

“‘Narcos’ is about a lot more than violence, money and power,” Aaron Berndtson, FTX Games’ head of business development, told Variety. FTX worked with “Narcos” producer Gaumont Television on the game. “We really wanted to explore the moral ambiguity from the show, where right and wrong are subjective. We’re very excited to put these choices into the player’s hands.”

The game will be free, but there will be in-app purchases.

Earlier this month, Pablo Escobar’s brother demanded $1 billion from Netflix for “Narcos.” Just wait until he hears about all the money from in-app purchases.

The second season of “Narcos” will be available on Netflix starting September 2.

