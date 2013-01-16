Netflix Nabs Cartoon Network, Adult Swim Shows In Deal With Warner Bros.TV

Photo: Adult Swim

Netflix’s library of television titles continues to grow after reaching another exclusive licensing deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group.Starting this spring, a variety of titles from Cartoon Network and Adult Swim will become available to subscribers, while a deal with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. will bring seasons one and two of TNT’s “Dallas” reboot to the streaming service in January 2014.



“We are delighted that Netflix will become the exclusive over-the-top streaming subscription destination for past seasons of favourite Cartoon Network and Adult Swim titles,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said in a statement. “We’re also thrilled to be able to offer the latest seasons of ‘Dallas,’ one of the greatest all-time guilty pleasures.”

The latest deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Television comes just a week after the two parties reached agreement to make programs like “The West Wing,” “Chuck,” “Fringe,” “Political Animals” and eventually, “The Following” exclusively available on the streaming service.

Complete past seasons of Cartoon Network shows such as “Adventure Time,” “Ben 10,” “Regular Show” and “Johnny Bravo” will join Warner Bros. Animation’s “Green Lantern” in the “Just for Kids” section of Netflix Instant on March 30. Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “The Boondocks” and “Children’s Hospital” will also become available at that time.

“We are thrilled to continue our great relationship with Netflix giving their subscribers access to more and more of our programming,” Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. domestic television distribution, added. “This represents another evolutionary step in the TV ecosystem working with Netflix, on the SVOD platform, to improve the consumer experience while being respectful of existing business models.”

