7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

IFC Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Personal Shopper.’

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix on the weekend.

This weekend, we recommend watching Spanish horror film “Veronica,” and gritty rural drama “Winter’s Bone,” starring a young Jennifer Lawrence.

Those looking for something a little lighter should stream “Set It Up,” a rom-com starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell.

Netflix has hundreds of movies available to stream, and it can get a little overwhelming figuring out what to watch. That’s why Insider rounds up a list of great films (and TV shows) to watch on Netflix each weekend.

Horror fans should check out “Veronica,” a Spanish horror film that includes an eclipse, a demonic possession, and a seriously creepy nun all in the first half hour.

There’s also plenty of lighter titles available to stream, like Alfonso Cuarón’s love letter to México City, “Roma,” and “Set It Up,” a New York-based romantic comedy with a star-studded cast.

Here are seven great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend.

“Personal Shopper” is a thriller about a young woman trying to reach her dead brother.

IFC Films Kristen Stewart stars in ‘Personal Shopper.’

Netflix description: “A psychic medium takes a job as personal shopper for spoiled celebrity in order to contact the spirit of her brother, who owned her employer’s home.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 52%

Although the movie can get a little intense from time, Kristen Stewart’s performance is definitely worth a watch. As someone with psychic abilities, her character could easily veer into a caricature, but Stewart deftly straddles the line between determined and dejected. Plus, the scenery and costumes are gorgeous.

“Creep” is a new take on the found-footage genre of horror movies.

Sony Pictures Mark Duplass stars in ‘Creep.’

Netflix description: “When a cash-strapped videographer takes a job in a remote mountain town, he finds that the client has some unsettling ideas in mind.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

Audience score: 65%

Found-footage types of horror movies aren’t nearly as radical as they were when “The Blair Witch Project” first premiered in 1999, but “Creep” puts a refreshing new twist on the genre. It’s a slow, steady burn until the true terrors begin, but there’s plenty of jump scares and suspenseful moments to keep even the most jaded horror movie fan interested.

“The Meyerowitz Stories” is a witty family epic from “Frances Ha” director Noah Baumbach.

Netflix Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler play brothers in ‘The Meyerowitz Stories.’

Netflix description: “Grudges and rivalries abound as three adult siblings converge in New York to contend with their prickly artist father – and his fading legacy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

Audience score: 72%

Fans of “Frances Ha,” Baumbach’s collaboration with Greta Gerwig, will want to check out “The Meyerowitz” stories, a similarly witty and warm family drama. It’s a classic New York film in the style of “Frances Ha” or even “Annie Hall,” but one that feels decidedly modern, too.

“Set It Up” puts a new spin on classic rom-com tropes.

Netflix Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell play friends and lovers in ‘Set It Up.’

Netflix description: “In desperate need of a break from the office, two beleaguered assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 69%

Even though the set-up sounds pretty familiar, this movie still manages to subvert rom-com expectations, and includes a pretty convincing romance between Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell. Plus, the cast is pretty star-studded, and features Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, and Pete Davidson, in addition to Deutch and Powell.

“Roma” is an ode to 1970s Mexico.

Netflix Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for an Oscar for her role in ‘Roma.’

Netflix description: “Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker’s journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

Audience score: 71%

Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón celebrates Mexico and all of its people in this moving film. Focusing on a young domestic worker and the family who employs her, “Roma” is a heartwarming and evocative film that’s perfect for a weekend binge.

“Veronica” is a chilling Spanish horror film about a possessed teenage girl.

Sony Pictures ‘Veronica’ features a creepy nun and plenty of jump scares.

Netflix description: “In 1991 Madrid, after holding a séance at school, a teen girl minding her younger siblings at home suspects an evil force has entered their apartment.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

Audience score: 48%

Although there isn’t a whole lot of blood or gore in “Veronica,” it’s still plenty scary, and deeply unsettling. A quintessential possession film, “Veronica” has lots of religious imagery that only adds to the creepiness. Plus, there’s a final twist that will definitely have you avoiding Ouija boards for the foreseeable future.

Jennifer Lawrence got her big break by playing Ree in “Winter’s Bone.”

Roadside Attractions Jennifer Lawrence plays a teenager trying to find her missing father in ‘Winter’s Bone.’

Netflix description: “In this unflinching noir drama, a resilient teen goes on the trail of her missing, drug-dealing father when his absence threatens the family’s safety.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 76%

Jennifer Lawrence gives a raw and heartbreaking performance in “Winter’s Bone,” a coming-of-age story of sorts that takes place deep in the Missouri Ozarks. It’s a portrait of rural life in addition to a noir thriller, and Lawrence’s rise to stardom can truly be traced back to this film.

