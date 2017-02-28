Watch the trailer for Netflix's new $90 million fantasy-thriller starring Will Smith

Netflix is betting big on its latest blockbuster, “Bright,” starring Will Smith. It’s a cop thriller set in an alternate universe where humans, orcs, elves and fairies co-exist. A routine patrol has Will Smith’s character uncovering a “darkness” that will alter the future.

Netflix reportedly paid over $US90 million for the film. It’s directed by David Ayers, who directed “Training Day” and “Suicide Squad.” It also stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace. It will stream only on Netflix this December.

