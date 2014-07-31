71 Movies Are About To Disappear From Netflix

Carve out some time this week to watch “The Pianist,” “Aeroplane,” and “Braveheart.” They’re among the 71 titles that will vanish from Netflix streaming on August 1.
We found the full list of what’s expiring from Netflix on Friday over at Nerdiots. Prepare your Netflix queue and catch up on these movies before they’re gone.
Don’t freak out. This is normal for Netflix. The company routinely removes movies and adds new ones.
Expiring on August 1:
- Aeroplane
- Attack of the Crab Monster
- Mia and the Migoo
- Bounty Hunters
- Clockers
- Crazy for Christmas
- The Hunted
- Girls who like Boys who like Boys
- Neil Young — Heart of Gold
- Runaway Bride
- Addams family
- Rid of Me
- Top Secret
- Mel Brookes: To Be or Not to Be
- Cocaine Unwrapped
- Zach and Miri Make a Porno
- Braveheart
- Donnie Brasco
- Easy Rider
- Fido
- Dinocroc
- Forbidden World
- The Incredible Melting Man
- Death Stalker
- House of the Dead 2
- The Good Son
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Somewhere in Time
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
- Waking Ned Devine
- Days of Thunder
- The Pianist
- Wake Up
- Barbarian Queen
- Night of the Cobra Woman
- Lady Frankenstein
- Christmas Carol: The Movie
- Haunting of Hellhouse
- The Haunting of Julia
- The Rainmaker
- Paper Moon
- The City of Lost Children
- She Done Him Wrong
- Unstable Fables: 3 Pigs and a Baby
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Valkrie
- Piranha
- Clay Pigeons
- Thinner
- Maximum Overdrive
- Crime Zone
- Breakdown
- Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin
- Fatherhood Dreams
- The Dewey Bozella Story
- 30 for 30: Once Brothers
- 30 for 30: Winning Time Reggie Miller
- 30 for 30: The Two Escobars
- 30 for 30: Guru of Go
- 30 for 30: Unguarded
- Seven Minutes in Heaven
Expiring on August 2:
- Outside the Law
Expiring on August 5:
- Hobo with a shotgun
Expiring on August 6:
- The Price of Gold
Expiring on August 7:
- Spring 1941
Expiring on August 8:
- John Wooden: Values, Victory and Peace of Mind
- Headhunter
- A Connecticut Yankee
Expiring on August 9:
- Dream Home
- Choose
In addition, here’s a list of 19 movies that will be added to Netflix’s streaming services on August 1, also courtesy of Nerdiots. Note that this may not be the complete list of incoming titles.
