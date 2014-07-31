71 Movies Are About To Disappear From Netflix

Carve out some time this week to watch “The Pianist,” “Aeroplane,” and “Braveheart.” They’re among the 71 titles that will vanish from Netflix streaming on August 1.

We found the full list of what’s expiring from Netflix on Friday over at Nerdiots. Prepare your Netflix queue and catch up on these movies before they’re gone.

Don’t freak out. This is normal for Netflix. The company routinely removes movies and adds new ones.

Expiring on August 1:

Aeroplane

Attack of the Crab Monster

Mia and the Migoo

Bounty Hunters

Clockers

Crazy for Christmas

The Hunted

Girls who like Boys who like Boys

Neil Young — Heart of Gold

Runaway Bride

Addams family

Rid of Me

Top Secret

Mel Brookes: To Be or Not to Be

Cocaine Unwrapped

Zach and Miri Make a Porno

Braveheart

Donnie Brasco

Easy Rider

Fido

Dinocroc

Forbidden World

The Incredible Melting Man

Death Stalker

House of the Dead 2

The Good Son

The Ghost and the Darkness

Somewhere in Time

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Waking Ned Devine

Days of Thunder

The Pianist

Wake Up

Barbarian Queen

Night of the Cobra Woman

Lady Frankenstein

Christmas Carol: The Movie

Haunting of Hellhouse

The Haunting of Julia

The Rainmaker

Paper Moon

The City of Lost Children

She Done Him Wrong

Unstable Fables: 3 Pigs and a Baby

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Valkrie

Piranha

Clay Pigeons

Thinner

Maximum Overdrive

Crime Zone

Breakdown

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

Fatherhood Dreams

The Dewey Bozella Story

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Winning Time Reggie Miller

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

30 for 30: Guru of Go

30 for 30: Unguarded

Seven Minutes in Heaven

Expiring on August 2:

Outside the Law

Expiring on August 5:

Hobo with a shotgun

Expiring on August 6:

The Price of Gold

Expiring on August 7:

Spring 1941

Expiring on August 8:

John Wooden: Values, Victory and Peace of Mind

Headhunter

A Connecticut Yankee

Expiring on August 9:

Dream Home

Choose

In addition, here’s a list of 19 movies that will be added to Netflix’s streaming services on August 1, also courtesy of Nerdiots. Note that this may not be the complete list of incoming titles.

