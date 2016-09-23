Sorry, moochers: Netflix won't let you move profiles into separate accounts

‘BoJack Horseman’ Todd Chavez is a permanent moocher in the Netflix original show, ‘BoJack Horseman.’

So you’ve recently ended a long relationship and want to split your Netflix profiles? Or you’re thinking about stepping up and getting your own account after years of mooching?

Bad news: Netflix still won’t let you move your profile to a new account.

“We have discussed that, but no plans at the moment,” said Carlos Gomez-Uribe, Netflix’s Vice President of Innovation. “It’s a good thought though.”

Netflix introduced profiles several years ago to allow personalisation for multiple users on the same subscription. Personalisation makes Netflix a lot better. The thing is, it gets a lot more precise over time, so users might be loathe to start again when moving to a new account.

How long does it take for personalisation to get good on a new account? Depends on the user.

“Different people are going to have different levels of diversity in terms of the content that they watch,” Gomez-Uribe said. “You can imagine that a movie critic that has watched many different types of content and likes many different types of content will be harder to figure out … so we’ll need more inputs from that person than someone who likes two or three different types of content.”

“That said, on average we do see that once we know roughly five-to-ten videos that you like, that you have watched in a good way, our recommendations tend to be pretty good,” he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.