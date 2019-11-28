The 20 most-watched shows on Netflix in 2019, so far

Netflix Alison Brie stars on ‘Glow.’

2019 saw the release of numerous much-anticipated shows on Netflix, including new seasons of hits like “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

While other major shows like “Glow” and “Queer Eye” also released new seasons this year, lesser-known series like “You” and “Dead to Me” were also big hits with Netflix viewers this year.

We analysed data from TV Time to compile the 20 most-watched shows on Netflix this year – so far.

20. Season three of “Glow” premiered on Netflix in August of this year.

Netflix Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie star on ‘Glow.’

“Glow” follows a group of women wrestlers as they perfect their craft and navigate various personal crises, including divorce, abortion, and infidelity. The show was recently renewed for a fourth and final season.

19. “Love, Death, & Robots” is an animated sci-fi anthology series.

Netflix ‘Love, Death, and Robots’ currently has one season (18 episodes) on Netflix.

The plot of each episode varies, but most of them are adaptations of short science fiction stories, including one which details a sentient yogurt’s rise to power.

18. Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star on “Dead to Me.”

Netflix Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate play grieving women who bond in therapy on ‘Dead to Me.’

The show focuses on Cardellini and Applegate’s characters as they come to terms with their grief, while also unravelling a mystery at the centre of their friendship.

17. “Queer Eye” released its fourth season in 2019.

Netflix Season four of ‘Queer Eye’ takes place in Kansas City, Missouri.

The show follows five queer men – Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness – as they travel across the country and make over people in need.

“Queer Eye” was recently renewed for a fifth season.

16. “You” is a somewhat recent addition to Netflix.

Netflix Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail star on ‘You.’

The drama focuses on a charming bookstore owner who meets an aspiring writer – and quickly takes things to the next level.

“You” first premiered on Lifetime, but became an unexpected hit when it was added to Netflix last year. The second season premieres on December 26.

15. “Grace and Frankie” is the longest-running Netflix original series.

Melissa Moseley / Netflix Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star on ‘Grace and Frankie.’

The show follows two women who become friends after their husbands fall for each other and leave them. “Grace and Frankie” was recently renewed for a seventh season, making it Netflix’s longest-running original series.

14. “Big Mouth” is an animated teen comedy.

Netflix ‘Big Mouth’ currently has three seasons available to stream on Netflix.

Adult animated sitcom “Big Mouth” follows suburban teenagers on the outskirts of New York as they navigate puberty and high school hierarchies. Also in the mix are the “hormone monsters,” who act as the hypersexualized consciences of many of the teens.

13. “The Ranch” stars Ashton Kutcher.

NETFLIX Ashton Kutcher plays a former football player on ‘The Ranch.’

The show takes place in a fictional Colorado town, and follows a dysfunctional rancher family and their interactions with the local townspeople.

12. “Mindhunter” follows two FBI agents as they attempt to profile and identify serial killers.

Netflix ‘Mindhunter’ frequently portrays real life serial killers.

The serial killer-centric show is produced by “The Social Network” director David Fincher, and is based on a true-crime book about the FBI’s behavioural science unit.

11. “Designated Survivor” stars Kiefer Sutherland as the president.

Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC ‘Designated Survivor’ originally aired on ABC.

The show starts with the mass murder of most of the US government – and follows Kiefer Sutherland’s character Thomas Kirkman as he becomes president and grapples with the pitfalls of his new position.

10. “Black Mirror” is one of Netflix’s more successful shows.

Netflix Miley Cyrus starred on an episode of ‘Black Mirror.’

“Black Mirror” is a dystopian anthology series that explores the sinister effects of technology and modern advancements.

9. “Santa Clarita Diet” stars Drew Barrymore as a bloodthirsty housewife.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ was also one of the most-binged shows on Netflix in 2019.

The show focuses on Barrymore’s character Sheila as she learns to manage her enthusiasm for human flesh, while also maintaining her role as a suburban wife and mother.

8. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Netflix ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is a much darker take on the character than the hit ’90s sitcom.

Kiernan Shipka plays teenage Sabrina Spellman, a half-human, half-witch fighting the evil forces in her town.

The show is based an Archie comic book series of the same name, and features numerous references to both the original comics and “Riverdale,” which ostensibly occurs in the same universe.

7. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Netflix Krysten Ritter stars on ‘Jessica Jones.’

The show follows ex-superhero Jessica (Krysten Ritter) as she comes to terms with her new profession as a private investigator and reconciles with her past.

6. “The Umbrella Academy” is based on a comic book series.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ was also one of the most-binged shows on Netflix this year.

A group of misfit superheroes come together to fight evil forces and learn more about their mysterious upbringing on the show.

5. “Marvel’s The Punisher” was one of Netflix’s most popular shows this year.

Netflix Jon Bernthal plays Frank Castle on ‘Marvel’s The Punisher.’

“The Punisher” is a “Daredevil” spin-off, and follows Frank Castle as he uses lethal force to punish criminals.

4. “13 Reasons Why” stars Katherine Langford.

Netflix/Facebook Katherine Langford plays a deceased high school student on ’13 Reasons Why.’

The show revolves around a high school student who leaves postmortem messages for her group of friends after she commits suicide.

3. “Orange Is the New Black” is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman.

Netflix Samira Wiley stars on ‘Orange is the New Black.’

The critically-acclaimed show was also beloved by fans, and follows a inmate named Piper as she adjusts to her life in prison and navigates personal relationships behind bars.

2. “Lucifer” was also one of the most-binged shows on Netflix in 2019.

20th Century Fox Tom Ellis (left) plays the devil on ‘Lucifer.’

“Lucifer” features characters originally created by author Neil Gaiman for DC Comics, and explores what it would mean for the devil to actually have a soul.

1. “Stranger Things” was the most-watched show on Netflix this year. It was also the most-binged and the most-talked about series.

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink star on ‘Stranger Things.’

The hit show follows a group of teenagers in 1980s Indiana as they confront nefarious forces from an alternate dimension (called the Upside Down), and also come to terms with themselves as they enter young adulthood.

