This is the most watched movie on Netflix in Australia

While doing their keynote speech at CES 2016, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos threw out an interesting piece of information. Not that the streaming giant has expanded to 130 new countries (though, that is big news) but that their Adam Sandler comedy “The Ridiculous Six” is Netflix’s most-watched movie ever, at least according to them (Netflix is infamously secretive about its internal viewing numbers).

“In the first 30 days on Netflix it’s been the most-watched movie in the history of Netflix,” Sarandos said at CES. “It’s also enjoyed a spot at number one in every territory we operate in, and in many of them it’s still number one.”

Including Australia.

This is pretty shocking news for many who believe that Sandler’s brand of humour is out of date, and who saw his other most recent film “Pixels” under-perform at the box office.

But not so much a surprise if you’re Ted Sarandos whose data has shown him how popular Adam Sandler movies have been since the company launched its streaming service.

“People love Adam’s films on Netflix and often watch them again and again. His appeal spans across viewers of all ages. Everybody has a favourite movie, a favourite line, not just in the US but all over the world”, he said in October last year.

It’s another example of Netflix finding apparent success in its original productions. The company has hooked audiences on several of its TV series like “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and the new true-crime show “Making a Murderer,” at least if social-media conversation around them is anything to go by.

On the film side, Netflix has the award-season contender “Beasts of No Nation,” as well as the “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and Pee-wee Herman sequels coming soon.

And “Ridiculous Six” is just the first of at least four Sandler movies you’ll be seeing on Netflix, as the company and comic signed a four-picture deal in 2014. Hastings and Sarandos will be expecting the other films to be equally successful.

NOW WATCH: Mamajuana is secretly the best rum drink in the Caribbean



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.