Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ was one of this year’s most popular TV shows.

2019 saw the release of numerous buzzed-about Netflix original shows – whether it was the new season of “Stranger Things” or devastating limited series “When They See us,” the streaming service garnered a lot of attention this year.

Shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Black Mirror” unsurprisingly caused a lot of chatter on social media, as well as plenty of streams. And lower-profile shows like “You,” starring Penn Badgley, and animated teen comedy “Big Mouth” were also big hits with subscribers.

To figure out which shows made the strongest impressions on viewers this year, Insider worked with Parrot Analytics, which analyses ratings data (where available), social media chatter, blogging, and illegal pirating, among other factors, to figure out the viewer demand for shows.

Here are the 20 most talked-about shows on Netflix in 2019 – so far.

20. “You” was a sleeper hit for Netflix.

Netflix Penn Badgley stars on ‘You.’

The drama focuses on a charming bookstore owner who meets an aspiring writer – and quickly takes things to the next level.

“You” first premiered on Lifetime, but became an unexpected hit when it was added to Netflix last year. The second season premieres on December 26.

19. “Big Mouth” is an animated comedy.

Netflix ‘Big Mouth’ focuses on the lives of high schoolers, as well as animated monsters.

Adult animated sitcom “Big Mouth” follows suburban teenagers on the outskirts of New York as they navigate puberty and high school hierarchies. Also in the mix are the “hormone monsters,” who act as the hypersexualized consciences of many of the teens.

18. Crime thriller “Mindhunter” portrays real-life serial killers as they’re interviewed by the FBI.

Patrick Harbron/Netflix Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff star on ‘Mindhunter.’

The serial killer-centric show is produced by “The Social Network” director David Fincher, and is based on a true-crime book about the FBI’s behavioural science unit.

17. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” focuses on a former superhero who starts who her own detective agency.

Netflix Krysten Ritter stars as the title character on ‘Jessica Jones.’

“Jessica Jones” is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and follows Jessica (Krysten Ritter) as she comes to terms with her superhero identity and reconciles with her past.

16. “On My Block” focuses on a group of funny, street-smart teens in Los Angeles.

Netflix The second season of ‘On My Block’ premiered earlier this year.

The show’s diverse cast, skilled performances, and original story lines have all been praised by critics.

15. Kiefer Sutherland stars in “Designated Survivor.”

Netflix Kiefer Sutherland plays the president on ‘Designated Survivor.’

The show starts with the mass murder of most of the US government – and follows Kiefer Sutherland’s character Thomas Kirkman as he becomes president and grapples with the pitfalls of his new position.

14. “Dark” is a mind bending German thriller.

Netflix Louis Hofmann plays Jonas on ‘Dark.’

The concept of “Dark” can be hard to explain succinctly, but the show focuses on three generations of a family in Germany, and a time-travel conspiracy that slowly begins to unfold.

“Dark” is frequently compared to “Stranger Things,” due to its exploration of alternate dimensions and intricate story lines.

13. “Money Heist” focuses on a criminal mastermind as he pulls off a historic heist.

Netflix Úrsula Corberó has a starring role on ‘Money Heist.’

The show is in Spanish, and was originally intended to be a limited series before Netflix ordered more episodes.

12. “Marvel’s The Punisher” is a spin-off of “Daredevil.”

Netflix Jon Bernthal plays Frank Castle on ‘The Punisher.’

Much of the drama on “The Punisher” is a direct result of events on “Marvel’s Daredevil.”

11. One of Netflix’s biggest hits this year was “Queer Eye.”

Netflix Jonathan Van Ness is part of the Fab Five on ‘Queer Eye.’

The show follows five queer men – Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness – as they travel across the country and make over people in need.

The fourth season of the show was released this year, and takes place in Kansas City, Missouri. A special season in Japan also just debuted.

10. “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” follows a teenage witch named Sabrina Spellman.

Diyah Pera/Netflix Kiernan Shipka stars on ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Kiernan Shipka plays teenage Sabrina Spellman, a half-human, half-witch fighting the evil forces in her town.

The show is based an Archie comic book series of the same name.

9. “When They See Us” is based on the real-life case of the Exonerated Five (formerly referred to as the Central Park Five).

Netflix Jharrel Jerome stars on ‘When They See Us.’

The show, which portrays the arrest and trial of the Exonerated Five, was nominated for numerous awards this year.

8. “Marvel’s Daredevil” focuses on a blind lawyer who becomes a superhero.

Netflix Charlie Cox plays the title character on ‘Daredevil.’

The show also ties into “Marvel’s the Punisher,” since they both take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7. “Narcos” is inspired by the real-life exploits of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Netflix The new season of ‘Narcos’ takes places in Mexico.

While the first few seasons of the show were set in Escobar’s native Colombia, the fourth season was set in Mexico, and introduced a whole new cast of characters.

6. Superhero show “The Umbrella Academy” also proved to be a big hit with Netflix viewers.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Superhero misfits are the focus of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

A group of misfit superheroes come to terms with their powers in this comic book adaptation.

5. Miley Cyrus was featured on an episode of “Black Mirror” this year.

YouTube/Netflix Miley Cyrus played a pop star on season five of ‘Black Mirror.’

“Black Mirror” is a dystopian anthology series that explores the sinister effects of technology and modern advancements.

4. “13 Reasons Why” focuses on the aftermath of a teen’s suicide.

Netflix ’13 Reasons Why’ has been criticised for its portrayals of suicide.

The show is based on a 2007 novel that revolves around a deceased high school student and her group of friends.

3. Prison drama “Orange Is the New Black” had its final season this year.

Netflix ‘Orange Is the New Black’ is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman.

The critically acclaimed show was also beloved by fans, and follows a inmate named Piper as she adjusts to her life in prison and navigates personal relationships behind bars.

2. The devil leaves hell for Los Angeles on “Lucifer.”

John P. Fleenor/Netflix Tom Ellis plays the devil on ‘Lucifer.’

“Lucifer” features characters originally created by author Neil Gaiman, and explores what it would mean for the devil to actually have a soul.

1. Unsurprisingly, “Stranger Things” was the most-talked about show on Netflix in 2019.

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ was renewed for a fourth season.

The hit show follows a group of teenagers in 1980s Indiana as they confront nefarious forces from an alternate dimension (called the Upside Down), and also come to terms with themselves as they enter young adulthood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.