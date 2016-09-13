The 20 most popular shows on Netflix

JoJo Whilden/Netflix People really like ‘Orange is the New Black.’

We’re getting a closer to understanding what people really like on Netflix.

A new report from 7Park Data estimates the most-watched shows and movies on the streaming service, which doesn’t release ratings.

A Netflix original show, “Orange Is the New Black,” topped the list for June, when a new season. Nine million different accounts watched “Orange” in the US in June, according to 7Park estimates. Syndicated shows filled out the rest of the top 20, led by “How I Met Your Mother,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Supernatural,” and “Family Guy.”

Past data shows that Netflix original shows like “Daredevil ‘and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” also dominated viewing when new seasons came out. The viewer share for Netflix original content — an important metric as the company tries to stand out from other streaming services — ranged from 9% to 24% over the past few months.

A Netflix-original movie, “The Do-Over” starring Adam Sandler, topped the streaming movie list in June, followed by “Home,” “Nymphomaniac: Volume I,” and another Netflix original, “The Fundamentals of Caring.” Two million different accounts watched “The Do-Over” in the US in June, according to 7Park estimates.

7Park analysed content using data collected from more than 1 billion global consumers.

Here are the top shows:

Here are the top movies:

