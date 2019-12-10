The 20 most-binged TV shows on Netflix in 2019

Saeed Adyani / Netflix Drew Barrymore stars on ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’

Netflix added hundreds of new titles to its site this year, which meant there were plenty of shows – both new and old – to binge on the streaming site in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, fan favourites like “Stranger Things” and “Orange Is the New Black,” as well as “13 Reasons Why,” were some of the most-binged shows on Netflix over the past 12 months.

But lesser-known shows like “Santa Clarita Diet” and “You” were also among the top shows binged on Netflix this year, as were Marvel shows like “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones.”

We analysed data from TV Time to figure out the 20 most-binged Netflix shows of 2019.

20. “Black Mirror” was in the top 20 most-binged shows on Netflix in 2019.

Netflix Miley Cyrus starred on the fifth season of ‘Black Mirror.’

“Black Mirror” is a dystopian anthology series that explores the sinister effects of technology and modern advancements.

19. “Atypical” is about a teenage boy with autism.

Netflix Keir Gilchrist stars on ‘Atypical.’

The show follows 18-year-old Sam as he learns the nuances of dating and navigates his final year of high school.

18. “One Day at a Time” is based on a 1975 series of the same name.

Adam Rose/Netflix ‘One Day at a Time’ follows a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles.

The show features an ensemble cast, and focuses on members of a Latino family as they navigate life in Los Angeles.

17. Ashton Kutcher plays a former football player on “The Ranch.”

Netflix Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson on Netflix’s ‘The Ranch.’

The show takes place in a fictional Colorado town, and follows a dysfunctional rancher family and their interactions with the local townspeople.

16. “Dead to Me” focuses on grieving women who bond in therapy.

Netflix Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star on ‘Dead to Me.’

The show follows the women as they come to terms with their grief, while also unravelling a mystery at the centre of their friendship.

15. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star on “Grace and Frankie.”

Netflix ‘Grace and Frankie’ is the longest-running Netflix original series.

The show follows two women who become friends after their husbands fall for each other and leave them. “Grace and Frankie” was recently renewed for a seventh season, making it Netflix’s longest-running original series.

14. “Designated Survivor” is a political thriller that originally aired on ABC.

Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC Kiefer Sutherland plays a new president on ‘Designated Survivor.’

The show begins with the mass murder of the majority of the US government – and follows Kiefer Sutherland’s character Thomas Kirkman, the titular “designated survivor,” as he becomes president and grapples with the pitfalls of his new position.

13. “Mindhunter” portrays real-life serial killers.

Netflix Jonathan Groff (left) plays an FBI agent on ‘Mindhunter.’

The serial killer-centric show is based on a true-crime book about the FBI’s behavioural science unit.

12. Season four of “Queer Eye” takes place in Kansas City, Missouri.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness attend Netflix’s Queer Eye and GLSEN event in August.

The show follows five queer individuals – Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness – as they travel across the country and make over people in need.

“Queer Eye” was recently renewed for a fifth season.

11. “Big Mouth” is an animated teen comedy.

Netflix ‘Big Mouth’ has three seasons available to stream.

The show follows suburban teenagers on the outskirts of New York as they navigate puberty and high school hierarchies. Also in the mix are the “hormone monsters,” who act as the hypersexualized consciences of many of the teens.

10. Penn Badgley stars on “You.”

Netflix ‘You’ originally aired on Lifetime before it was added to Netflix last year.

Netflix’s recent addition focuses on a charming bookstore owner who meets an aspiring writer – and quickly takes things to the next level. The second season premieres on December 26.

9. Drew Barrymore plays a bloodthirsty zombie on “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Saeed Adyani / Netflix Drew Barrymore had to eat a lot of disgusting things during the filming of ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’

The show focuses on Barrymore’s character, Sheila, as she learns to manage her enthusiasm for human flesh, while also maintaining her role as a suburban wife and mother.

8. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” follows a young witch trying to understand her new identity as a magical being.

Netflix Kiernan Shipka stars on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Kiernan Shipka plays teenage Sabrina Spellman, a half-human, half-witch fighting the evil forces in her town.

The show is based an Archie comic book series of the same name, and features numerous references to both the original comics and “Riverdale,” which ostensibly occurs in the same universe.

7. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Myles Aronowitz/Netflix Krysten Ritter plays the title character on ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones.’

The show follows ex-superhero Jessica (Krysten Ritter) as she comes to terms with her new profession as a private investigator and reconciles with her past.

6. “The Umbrella Academy” is based on comic books by Gerard Way.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Ellen Page plays Vanya Hargreeves on ‘the Umbrella Academy. ‘

A group of misfit superheroes come together to fight evil forces and learn more about their mysterious upbringing on “The Umbrella Academy.”

5. “Marvel’s the Punisher” focuses on a violent vigilante.

Netflix Jon Bernthal plays Frank Castle on ‘Marvel’s The Punisher.’

“The Punisher” is a “Daredevil” spin-off, and follows Frank Castle as he uses lethal force to punish criminals.

4. “13 Reasons Why” is based on a 2007 novel.

Netflix Katherine Langford stars on ’13 Reasons Why.’

The show revolves around a high school student who leaves postmortem messages for her group of friends after she commits suicide.

3. “Orange Is the New Black” is based on the memoir of Piper Kerman, and was one of the top shows binged on Netflix this year.

Netflix Laura Prepon and Natasha Lyonne play inmates on ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

The critically acclaimed show was also beloved by fans, and follows a inmate named Piper as she adjusts to her life in prison and navigates personal relationships behind bars.

2. Satan moves to Los Angeles after growing dissatisfied with hell on “Lucifer.”

20th Century Fox Tom Ellis plays the devil on ‘Lucifer.’

“Lucifer” features characters originally created by author Neil Gaiman for DC comics, and explores what it would mean for the devil to actually have a soul.

1. “Stranger Things” was, unsurprisingly, the most-binged show on Netflix in 2019.

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink star on ‘Stranger Things.’

The hit show follows a group of teenagers in 1980s Indiana as they confront nefarious forces from an alternate dimension (called the Upside Down), and also come to terms with themselves as they enter young adulthood.

