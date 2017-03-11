Netflix's takeover of American households just hit another milestone

In yet another sign of Netflix’s ongoing popularity, a report this week from Leichtman Research Group says that Netflix is more popular among American adults than the DVR. As this chart from Statista shows, in just the last six years, Netflix has gone from being in 28% of US households to being in 54%.

There are a few caveats to those figures — Leichtman says it’s including households that are freeloading Netflix accounts off others, and that the whole thing has a roughly 3% margin of error — but they reinforce just how much of a juggernaut Netflix has become.

Still, this doesn’t mean you should assume that traditional TV is dead. Though the number of cord-cutters is slowly growing, Leichtman notes that 46% of the 1,211 respondents still say they “often flip through channels to see what’s on TV.”

