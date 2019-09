Netflix No Longer On Fire

A decent quarter for Netflix (NFLX), which raised its guidance.

But shares are down a little after hours because Netflix didn’t blow out estimates, and revenue missed consensus.

Key Stats:

Revenue: $408.5 million vs. $409.7 million consensus

EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.50 consensus

Subs: 10.6 million, “neutral” vs. expectations

Q3 subs guidance: 11.0 million, “positive” vs. expectations

Q3 rev guidance: $419 million vs. $418 million consensus

FY subs guidance: 11.8 million, “positive” vs. expectations

FY rev guidance: $1.66 billion vs. $1.66 billion consensus

