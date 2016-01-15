Netflix just announced its first comedy show from a YouTube star

YouTube personality Miranda Sings is taking her Internet fame to Netflix with her own scripted comedy show.

“Haters Back Off” will be an eight-episode series starring 29-year-old Colleen Ballinger-Evans, the actress and comedian behind the YouTube character Miranda Sings, known for her heavy lipstick use, awful advice, and tone-deaf music covers.

The comedy, Netflix’s first led by a YouTube star, is set to portray Miranda’s family life. She’s described as “an incredibly confident, totally untalented star on the rise who continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous — it’s just no one knows it yet.”

Ballinger-Evans has been posting Miranda Sings videos since 2008 and has acquired more than five million subscribers and more than 800 million views on her YouTube channel. Under her Miranda Sings persona, Ballinger-Evans has performed live comedy shows, released an EP, published a New York Times bestseller, and appeared on shows such as “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Her music covers have evolved from singing straight into the camera to full-on music videos.

Her Twitter is also comedy gold.

I’m in Phoenix today! Everything is bigger in Texas.

— Miranda Sings (@MirandaSings) January 10, 2016

She announced her Netflix show in a YouTube video:

