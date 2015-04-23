Here's everything coming to Netflix in May

It’s almost May, so you know what that means!

Netflix has rolled out its list of new releases to the streaming site.

“Inglorious Basterds,” “Legally Blonde,” and a group of shows from History, Lifetime, and A&E including “Duck Dynasty” and “Counting Cars” will all be available.

We’ll continue to update this list throughout the month.

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in May:

TV

Melissa Moseley for Netflix Netflix original series ‘Grace & Frankie’ starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin premieres in May.

“Longmire” (available 5/1)

The third season of A&E’s crime drama.

“Royal Pains” (available 5/3)

The sixth season of the USA series will be available ahead of the seventh season premiere June 2, 2015.

“Grace & Frankie” (available 5/8)

The Netflix original stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as “two women forced to reinvent their lives” after their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) leave them for each other.

“Graceland” (available 5/26)

The first two seasons of USA’s hit series about a group of FBI, DEA, and US customs officers who move into a beach house called Graceland.

Movies

“Inglourious Basterds” (available 5/22)

Brad Pitt vs. Nazis.

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

Before she was an Oscar-winning actress, Reese Witherspoon played the ditzy, but smart Harvard law student Elle Woods who was obsessed with the colour pink.

“The Boxtrolls” (available 5/23)

Here’s one for the kids. In between “Big Hero 6” and “The LEGO Movie,” you may have missed this stop-motion Oscar-nominated feature following a group of trolls that only comes out at nighttime.

Here’s the full list of May releases:

Available 5/1

“Beyond Clueless” (2014)

“Jimi: All is by My Side” (2013)

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde” (2003)

“Longmire” (Season 3)

“No No: A Dockumentary” (2014)

“Shameless” (series 10)

“The Last Waltz” (1978)

“The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio” (2005)

“Underclassman” (2015)

“Witnesses” (Season 1)

Available 5/2

“Lalaoopsy: Festival of Sugary Sweets” (2015)

“LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers” (2015)

Available 5/3

“Anita” (2013)

“D.L. Hughley: Clear” (2014)

“Royal Pains” (Season 6)

Available 5/5

“A Few Best Men” (2011)

Available 5/6

“The Longest Week” (2014)

Available 5/8

“Grace & Frankie” (Netflix original)

“Puss in Boots” (Season 1 with 5 additional episodes)

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” (2013)

Available 5/9

“Jinn” (2014)

“The Liberator” (2013)

Available 5/12

“Extraterrestrial” (2014)

“Fruitvale Station” (2013)

“Magical Universe” (2013)

Available 5/13

“The Identical” (2014)

Available 5/14

“American Restoration”

“Counting Cars”

“Dance Mums”

“Duck Dynasty”

“Hoarders”

“Modern Marvels”

“The Universe”

Available 5/15

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Season 4)

“Cyber-Seniors” (2014)

“Dawg Fight” (2015)

“Give Me Shelter” (2014)

“Granite Flats” (Seasons 1-3)

Available 5/16

“First Period” (2013)

Available 5/17

“Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast” (2015)

Available 5/19

“Before I Disappear” (2014)

“Girlhood” (2014)

“Zombeavers” (2014)

Available 5/21

“Between” (Season 1)

Available 5/22

“H20 Mermaid Adventures” (2015)

“Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

“Jen Kirkman: I’m Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine)” (2015)

“Richie Rich” (season 2)

“The Other One: the Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir”

“Transporter: The Series” (Season 1)

Available 5/23

“Antarctica: A Year on Ice” (2013)

“The Boxtrolls” (2014)

Available 5/24

“Love and Honour” (2013)

“Welcome to the Punch” (2013)

Available 5/26

“Graceland” (Seasons 1-2)

Available 5/27

“Before I Go to Sleep” (2014)

Available 5/29

“Hot Girls Wanted” (2015)

“Mako Mermaids” (Season 3)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.