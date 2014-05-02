Here's All The Awesome New Movies Netflix Has In May

It’s a new month, and that means a bunch of awesome new movies being put into the Netflix catalogue.
This month’s list has plenty of excellent flicks — and some not so excellent — but there’s likely something here to satisfy any taste. The obvious favourites include Oscar-winners “Forrest Gump,” “Gladiator,” and the classic “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington.”
But it’s also worth noting the addition of a bunch of classic Godzilla and James Bond films. So get some popcorn and prepare yourself a Martini (shaken, not stirred of course).
Here’s the full list:
Available on May 1:
- Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
- Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
- Broadway Idiot (2013)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Hook (1991)
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)
- Kiss the Girls (1997)
- La Bamba (1987)
- Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
- Psych: Season 7
- The Big Chill (1983)
- The Prince of Tides (1991)
- Goldfinger (1964)
- A View to a Kill (1985)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- From Russia with Love (1963)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
- Godzilla vs. Monster Zero (1965)
- Godzilla vs. Mothra (1964)
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956)
- Godzilla’s Revenge (1969)
Available on May 4:
- Top Gear: Series 20
Available on May 8:
- Royal Pains: Season 5
Available on May 9:
- Much Ado About Nothing (2012)
Available on May 10:
- Pain and Gain (2013)
Available on May 11:
- American Dad!: Season 8
- Apartment 1303 (2012)
Available on May 13:
- Free Birds (2013)
Available on May 15:
- Eddie Murphy: Delirious (1983)
- Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty Sexy Funny (2014)
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008)
Available on May 16:
- Sanctum (2011)
Available on May 17:
- Scandal: Season 3
- Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
Available on May 22:
- Machete Kills (2013)
Available on May 27:
- Escape from Tomorrow (2013)
- Leviathan (2012)
- Vanishing of the Bees (2009)
Available on May 29:
- Brave Miss World (2013)
- These Birds Walk (2013)
Available on May 30:
- Derek: Season 2
- Wicker Park (2004)
Available on May 31:
