Here's All The Awesome New Movies Netflix Has In May

It’s a new month, and that means a bunch of awesome new movies being put into the Netflix catalogue.

This month’s list has plenty of excellent flicks — and some not so excellent — but there’s likely something here to satisfy any taste. The obvious favourites include Oscar-winners “Forrest Gump,” “Gladiator,” and the classic “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington.”

But it’s also worth noting the addition of a bunch of classic Godzilla and James Bond films. So get some popcorn and prepare yourself a Martini (shaken, not stirred of course).

Here’s the full list:

Available on May 1:

  • Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
  • Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
  • Broadway Idiot (2013)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • Hook (1991)
  • Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)
  • Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)
  • Kiss the Girls (1997)
  • La Bamba (1987)
  • Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
  • Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
  • Psych: Season 7
  • The Big Chill (1983)
  • The Prince of Tides (1991)
  • Goldfinger (1964)
  • A View to a Kill (1985)
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
  • From Russia with Love (1963)
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
  • Never Say Never Again (1983)
  • You Only Live Twice (1967)
  • Godzilla vs. Monster Zero (1965)
  • Godzilla vs. Mothra (1964)
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956)
  • Godzilla’s Revenge (1969)

Available on May 4:

  • Top Gear: Series 20

Available on May 8:

  • Royal Pains: Season 5

Available on May 9:

  • Much Ado About Nothing (2012)

Available on May 10:

  • Pain and Gain (2013)

Available on May 11:

  • American Dad!: Season 8
  • Apartment 1303 (2012)

Available on May 13:

  • Free Birds (2013)

Available on May 15:

  • Eddie Murphy: Delirious (1983)
  • Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty Sexy Funny (2014)
  • Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008)

Available on May 16:

  • Sanctum (2011)

Available on May 17:

  • Scandal: Season 3
  • Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Available on May 22:

  • Machete Kills (2013)

Available on May 27:

  • Escape from Tomorrow (2013)
  • Leviathan (2012)
  • Vanishing of the Bees (2009)

Available on May 29:

  • Brave Miss World (2013)
  • These Birds Walk (2013)

Available on May 30:

  • Derek: Season 2
  • Wicker Park (2004)

Available on May 31:

