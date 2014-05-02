Here's All The Awesome New Movies Netflix Has In May

It’s a new month, and that means a bunch of awesome new movies being put into the Netflix catalogue.

This month’s list has plenty of excellent flicks — and some not so excellent — but there’s likely something here to satisfy any taste. The obvious favourites include Oscar-winners “Forrest Gump,” “Gladiator,” and the classic “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington.”

But it’s also worth noting the addition of a bunch of classic Godzilla and James Bond films. So get some popcorn and prepare yourself a Martini (shaken, not stirred of course).

Here’s the full list:

Available on May 1:

Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Broadway Idiot (2013)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gladiator (2000)

Hook (1991)

Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

La Bamba (1987)

Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

Psych: Season 7

The Big Chill (1983)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

Goldfinger (1964)

A View to a Kill (1985)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Godzilla vs. Monster Zero (1965)

Godzilla vs. Mothra (1964)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956)

Godzilla’s Revenge (1969)

Available on May 4:

Top Gear: Series 20

Available on May 8:

Royal Pains: Season 5

Available on May 9:

Much Ado About Nothing (2012)

Available on May 10:

Pain and Gain (2013)

Available on May 11:

American Dad!: Season 8

Apartment 1303 (2012)

Available on May 13:

Free Birds (2013)

Available on May 15:

Eddie Murphy: Delirious (1983)

Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty Sexy Funny (2014)

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008)

Available on May 16:

Sanctum (2011)

Available on May 17:

Scandal: Season 3

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Available on May 22:

Machete Kills (2013)

Available on May 27:

Escape from Tomorrow (2013)

Leviathan (2012)

Vanishing of the Bees (2009)

Available on May 29:

Brave Miss World (2013)

These Birds Walk (2013)

Available on May 30:

Derek: Season 2

Wicker Park (2004)

Available on May 31:

