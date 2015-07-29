Here's how Netflix plans to roll out its remaining Marvel series and launch 'The Defenders'

Netflix ‘Daredevil’ was renewed for a second season in April.

Marvel fans have a bit more clarity on how Netflix plans to roll out its remaining comic book-inspired series.

Netflix president Ted Sarandos laid it out during Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

“I think ideally there will be a rhythm of about every six months you’ll get a new season or a new series from the Defenders group,” Sarandos told reporters. “And then they will crossover into a combined [Defenders] season once we’ve launched the first season of each of the four characters.”

The first in the series, “Daredevil,” premiered to good reviews back in April and then it was renewed later that same month.

Getty Images Kristyn Ritter will play the title role on Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones.’

Next up will be “Jessica Jones,” which stars Kristyn Ritter and David Tennant. Sarandos said the series will make a late-2015 debut. “Luke Cage” will probably arrive next, since it already has a showrunner (Cheo Hodari Coker) and a star (Mike Colter). And then finally, “Iron Fist.”

The Punisher, which debuted on the first season of “Daredevil,” may also get its own series, as well. Or, a movie.

“It is possible for sure. That’s the beauty of the Marvel universe,” said Sarandos on a Punisher spinoff. “Any of them could spin out into films, too.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.