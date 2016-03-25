Netflix is making a bizarre comedy show called 'Maniac' with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill

Netflix has picked up “Maniac,” a comedy starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, for a 10-episode straight-to-series order.

The 30-minute comedy is based off of a Norwegian series and will feature Hill as an institutionalized man who lives in a dream world of his own creation. Stone will play a fellow patient. It sounds like there’s plenty of opportunity for some bizarre laughs.

Cary Fukanaga, director of Netflix’s “Beasts of No Nation” and the first season of “True Detective,” will direct.

The series currently has no writer.

