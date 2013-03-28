Netflix Hires 'The Matrix' Creators To Make A New Original Sci-Fi Series That'll Premiere Next Year

The Wachowskis.

Netflix secured three huge names in sci-fi entertainment this week to produce a new original series called “Sense8” that will start streaming in late 2014.



Andy and Lana Wachowski, the creators of the “The Matrix” movies, and “Babylon 5” creator Joe Straczynski are teaming up to produce the show.

Netflix didn’t give us much about the show’s plot in its announcement, only saying that it’ll be a “gripping global tale of minds linked and souls hunted.” But with three well-respected names in sci-fi entertainment behind “Sense8,” expectations will be pretty high.

“Sense8” is just the latest in Netflix’s growing roster of original streaming shows. “House of Cards,” which premiered earlier this year, was praised for being just as good as shows on premium cable networks on Showtime and HBO. It reportedly cost Netflix about $4 million per episode to produce. Netflix will also resurrect the popular sitcom “Arrested Development” in May with a full season of new episodes.

