Netflix Wants You To Be Able To Watch Movies At Home The Day They Hit Theatres

Netflix has found a lot of success creating its own TV shows like “Orange is the New Black.” It’d like to be able to disrupt blockbuster movies as well.

But Netflix doesn’t want to just create movies. It wants to convenience people and help them watch hit films from anywhere, immediately. At least, that’s what its Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos communicated over the weekend.

It’s a lofty goal that movie theatres would hate but consumers would love.

Sarandos unleashed his ambitious plan at a Film Independent event. The relevant quote was unearthed by AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka.

“Why not premiere movies on Netflix, the same day they’re opening in theatres?” Sarandos asked the crowd. “And not little movies — there’s a lot of ways, and lot of people to do that [already]. Why not big movies? Why not follow the consumers’ desire to watch things when they want?”

Sarandos went on to further rip theatres and hinted that Netflix may start making blockbuster movies itself.

“Theatre owners stifle this kind of innovation at every turn,” Sarandos said. “The reason why we may enter this space and try to release some big movies ourselves this way is because I’m concerned that as theatre owners try to strangle innovation and distribution, not only are they going to kill theatres, they might kill movies.”

Here’s his full speech.

