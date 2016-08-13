Everything you need to know about 'Making a Murderer' if you don't want to spend 10 hours watching

Netflix

Jerry Buting and Steven Avery.

This episode revisited the role of the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department in the investigation of Steven Avery and Teresa Halbach's murder.

To recap: At the beginning of the investigation, Avery had a $36 million civil suit in progress against Manitowoc County with officers from the sheriff's department also named. They were allowed to aid in the Halbach investigation under constant supervision of the Calumet County Sheriff's Department, though they weren't always supervised.

Calumet County's Deputy Daniel Kucharski's testimony: The officer testified to the investigation being solid. But he admitted that he was not around when Detective James Lenk found Halbach's keys in Avery's room -- after previous searches didn't turn them up. He believed the keys fell from a bookcase onto the floor, and somehow underneath a pair of slippers.

Detective James Lenk's testimony: He took the stand and testified that he didn't think it was wrong for officers being sued by a suspect to take part in a murder investigation of that suspect.

Sgt. Andrew Colborn's testimony: The officer took the stand and testified that he handled Avery's bookcase 'roughly,' and that it was possible the keys fell to the ground as a result.

Defence attorney Dean Strang also reviewed Colborn's decision not to report that he had been told another man was suspected of the rape and assault that Avery was serving prison time for. It would take eight years and Avery's exoneration by DNA testing for Colborn to report the call.

Halbach's car: The defence also showed that Halbach's car may not have been protected from tampering as the visitor log wasn't complete, even showing that Lenk signed in but didn't sign out on one occasion.

The defence brought in its own expert to attack the results of the FBI's test for EDTA, a chemical that blocks blood from solidifying in a test tube. If the chemical were discovered in samples of Avery's blood in Halbach's car, it would prove the defence's evidence-planting theory. But the test found no EDTA.

The defence's expert explained that there's no way to know what amount of EDTA would create a positive in the FBI testing and challenged the analyst's findings that the blood in Halbach's car came straight from Avery's body, since he had tested just three of the blood smears found in the car.

Avery's attorneys decided he would not testify.