Netflix Is Making A Push For More Latin American Customers [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Netflix is using display ads to make a push for Latin American customers as the region becomes more broadband-friendly.

New Draftfcb CEO Carter Murray has made another high-level hire, naming Chris Shumaker as the company’s chief marketing officer for North America. Shumaker was most recently chief marketing officer at Publicis USA, a position he left earlier this year.

McDonald’s will join Verizon as a sponsor of Twitter’s advertising partnership with the NFL.

Healthcare giant WellPoint has hired the digital and social media agency Rokkan in advance of the Affordable Care Act going live in October.

AdExchanger takes a look at how Rocket Fuel’s successful IPO stacks up against other media and advertising technology IPOs.

Programmatic buying is still just a small portion of agency budgets, Adweek reports.

With third-party cookies in decline due to privacy concerns and Google’s proposed AdID alternative, Digiday says login data captured by social media sites like Facebook and Twitter will be increasingly crucial.

The pound-for-pound best boxer in the world Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he would be willing to sell advertisements on the back of his boxing trunks for $US1 million per fight. Because I love you and I want you to be happy, here is a video of Mayweather getting his hair cut and talking trash about Oscar de la Hoya while 50 Cent hangs out with him on a Segway (warning: some foul language).

