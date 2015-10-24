It looks like Netflix finally made a cheeky 'Netflix and chill' joke

After months of wondering, we finally have an answer to the question “Does Netflix think the ‘Netflix and chill’ meme is funny?” The answer is yes.

A post on Imgur seems to show the Netflix app on Xbox bearing the slogan: “Watch movies and chill.” We see what you did there, Netflix.

If you still haven’t heard what it means, “Netflix and chill” is basically teenage slang for “hooking up.” If you are going over to someone’s house to “Netflix and chill,” you might be doing just that, but you are certainly also going to get busy.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has acknowledged the popular meme. In July, the official Netflix Twitter account tweeted out the following GIF, though it wasn’t exactly clear if Netflix was merely joining in the fun or annoyed at the onslaught of “Netflix and chill” jokes.

We have reached out to Netflix to verify the veracity of the photo.

