The magic of ‘Maid’: How the creators of Netflix’s latest hit turned to a domestic-violence shelter to shine a vital light on poverty and abuse

Alex eventually returns to her abuser on ‘Maid.’ RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

Netflix’s series “Maid” is about a mother who lives in poverty after leaving an abusive partner.

The show engagingly portrays these difficult, vital topics, consulting a domestic-violence shelter.

“I didn’t want it to feel like a lecture or taste like broccoli, because we all turn that show off,” the showrunner told Insider.

Molly Smith Metzler, the showrunner of “Maid,” is well aware that her new Netflix series deals with heavy topics. That made her all the more determined to create something that was engaging, authentic, impactful, and entertaining enough to keep the audience watching.

“I didn’t want it to feel like a lecture or taste like broccoli, because we all turn that show off,” she told Insider.

Loosely based on Stephanie Land’s memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” the Netflix series, which debuted on October 1, focuses on Alex (played by Margaret Qualley), a young single mother living in poverty who was partially inspired by Land. It uses storytelling techniques like flashbacks, graphics, and carefully-placed comedic moments to help viewers better understand and relate to complex issues like domestic violence, emotional abuse, and what it’s really like living and working below the poverty line.

Margaret Qualley as Alex on ‘Maid.’ Netflix

Metzler’s storytelling choices were effective – people are undoubtedly watching “Maid.” The show remains in Netflix’s top 10 at the time of writing, one month after its release, and Deadline reported on November 4 that it was second in Nielsen’s US streaming rankings across all platforms, with 1.9 billion minutes of viewing.

Insider spoke with Metzler, Land, and employees at the domestic-violence shelter Jenesse Center Inc. to learn how they worked together to create a show that is both informative and magical.

Stephanie Land went on a ‘trauma tour’ with the creators of Netflix’s ‘Maid’



Land’s memoir has its roots in a 2015 Vox essay that went viral. In it, the author wrote about the years she spent cleaning houses for the wealthy and her experiences living in poverty after leaving an abusive relationship. The essay caught the attention of an agent, who encouraged Land to turn it into a memoir, which was published in 2019. In November of that year, Netflix ordered a TV series based on it.

The show, though inspired by Land’s memoir, delves deeper into her story and fictionalizes certain aspects. In the creation of the series, Metzler and a team of executive producers, including John Wells, listened to details of Land’s story that she had never made public and worked with a domestic violence center to make sure they implemented realistic details about abusive relationships and life in a shelter.

Qualley and Rylea Neveah Whittet on ‘Maid.’ RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

Land met Metzler, Wells, and Erin Jontow, the president of John Wells Productions, in Seattle to take them on a tour of all the landmarks she remembers from the time she was time raising her child. while living in shelters and cleaning houses.

“Molly refers to it as the trauma tour because we drove around and looked at the places I had lived,” Land said.

Over meals that included tiramisu at the Fountain Cafe, Land answered “hundreds of questions” from the creative team. She gave them details about her relationship with the father of her child – something she largely left out of the book because she “really didn’t think he deserved space on the page” – so they could focus on abuse within the show’s fictional narrative.

There are moments in the series that are directly inspired by Land’s life, like the scene where Alex’s mother Paula (Andie MacDowell) and her boyfriend shame Alex for not being able to pay for a burger. “John Wells bought me a burger because of that scene where my mom doesn’t,” said Land. “That was his big goal.”

Whittet on ‘Maid.’ RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

But beyond that, she didn’t have much say in the story and told Insider she’s perfectly fine with that. “My mind just doesn’t think in fiction. And I’m such a stickler for getting the details right that it would’ve bothered me I think to be involved with the process,” she said.

Metzler and the other ‘Maid’ creators worked with a domestic-violence shelter to delve into the abuse that Alex faces

Setting boundaries between Alex’s fictional life and Land’s actual life allowed the creative team to focus on domestic violence in “Maid.”

While Land’s memoir focused more on her experience as a domestic worker and not on her abusive relationship, it was important to the creators behind Netflix’s “Maid” to dive deeper into that particular aspect of the story. To do that responsibly and authentically, they worked closely with employees of a domestic-violence shelter, the Jenesse Center Inc. in LA.

The shelter in “Maid” is fictional, but Jenesse’s CEO, Karen Earl, and its managing staff attorney, Allison Messenger, told Insider that the show accurately depicts living conditions for any victim or survivor seeking shelter at a place like Jenesse.

Qualley and Raymond Ablack on ‘Maid.’ RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

“People think that if they come into a shelter, it’s going to be someplace that’s dirty, unclean, cramped, perhaps unsafe,” Messenger said. She added that many of their clients – the majority of whom are women and children, with some men – tell staff that “they were reluctant to come into the shelter because they thought that they might be leaving a bad situation for one that’s worse.”

The consulting process on the show, according to Earl, was surprisingly simple. After several conversations to ensure safety and privacy for residents of the shelter, Metzler and her team were invited for a tour of some of Jenesse’s facilities where they were able to meet more staff members who are instrumental in “changing the lives of the clients,” Earl said.

Messenger and Earl only had praise for the work that Metzler and her team did. They even recognized instances where the creators incorporated details the Jenesse team had told them into the show’s dialogue, as in one instance when Alex’s mentor at the shelter tells her that statistics show it takes women about seven tries to leave their abuser.

Qualley and Whittet on ‘Maid.’ RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

“They’re really listening,” Earl recalled thinking when she watched that scene. “That’s something we shared with her.”

According to Earl, “Maid” also borrowed the Jenesse Center’s model of having mothers sleep in the same room with their children “so they can rebuild those bonds,” and the shelter having a boutique for women to shop for clothes – although the cash register in the fictional shelter in “Maid” was an artistic choice.

The real people behind ‘Maid’ had nothing but praise for the Netflix series, but all acknowledged that Land (and Alex) are not the ‘typical’ face of domestic violence and poverty

Though the character of Alex isn’t an exact copy of the author, Land said she loved Qualley’s performance and was “shocked” by it “because it was so accurate.”

“You can just see this kind of underlying panic that she has over every situation that’s happening in her life,” Land told Insider. “But she still has to make pancakes for her kid and take care of her kid all night long while she’s sick and go to work the next day and bring a sick kid to daycare.”

Earl similarly called the show “extraordinary” and said she was grateful for all of the careful details that show how assisting domestic-violence survivors goes “beyond three eats and some sheets.”

That attention to detail also resonated in the anxiety-inducing court scenes. As a lawyer, Messenger told Insider she was impressed by how “Maid” portrays the reality of the legal process for anyone in an abusive domestic situation.

She noted that suing for custody is often “one of the first things an abuser will do” and an effective tactic an abuser might use to attempt to force their victim to return to them.

Alex’s first scene in court, where she can’t process what the lawyers are saying and only hears them say the phrase “legal legal legal,” is humorous, but also effective, according to Messenger. She was glad it showed “just how foreign and overwhelming the legal process can be for anyone.”

Qualley and Whittet on ‘Maid.’ RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

While Netflix’s “Maid” centers on Alex, a white woman, the reality is that domestic violence disproportionately affects Black women.

According to a 2020 report from the Institute of Women’s Policy Research’s Status of Black Women in the United States, Black women “experience intimate-partner violence at higher rates than women overall” – over 40% of Black women experience physical violence at the hands of a partner in their lifetime, compared with 31.5% of all women. The same report states that Black women “are at an especially high risk of homicide by men compared with all women,” citing a 2015 study from the Violence Policy Center that found Black women were “2.5 times more likely to be murdered by men” than white women.

Though not all domestic-violence shelters have the same demographics, Earl told Insider that at the Jenesse Center, their “primary population” does consist of “Black women and women of color.”

Land herself was very aware of how being a white woman impacted the ultimate outcome of her situation. “I’m a white person who was very isolated, doing a job that is done by the majority of people of color,” Land told Insider of her time as a domestic worker. “I just tried to talk very openly about my privilege and how my story ended up the way that it did because of that.”

Metzler and the team changed many aspects of Alex’s character to be different from Land, but they kept her as a white woman. At the same time, the creators made an active choice to portray Black women in the show in positions of power.

“I wanted the town and the houses and the world around Alex to reflect what America really looks like. And that includes powerful, accomplished women who are Black,” said Metzler of her choice to cast Anika Noni Rose as Regina, one of Alex’s richest clients.

Qualley and Annika Noni Rose on ‘Maid.’ RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

Land said she “loved” that “every person who has some kind of authority over Alex was a person of color,” because stories about poverty and domestic violence on-screen rarely empower Black women.

Metzler is appreciative of the response to “Maid,” which was billed as a limited series. But she said that if she were to continue the show, it would be as an anthology, and subsequent seasons wouldn’t focus on Alex.

“It would be really exciting to do more ‘Maid,’ but to tell an entirely different story about a domestic worker from another demographic, from another part of America with a really different story and a really different experience,” she said.