Netflix Gets Mad Men

Netflix is paying between $75 million and $100 million for the streaming rights to seven seasons of Mad Men, the WSJ reports. That’s around $1 million per episode.



The deal is with Lions Gate, the studio that makes the show, and not the network, which is something Netflix is increasingly doing.

Netflix is continuing its aggressive strategy to go after great content. Good for them.

