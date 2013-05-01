Netflix Just Lost Almost 2,000 Streaming Videos

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Today Netflix lost 1,749 movies from its streaming video archive.



Netflix subscribers can no longer stream content from major studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and Universal.

MGM and Universal will soon only be available through the Warner Archive Instant service, a $10 per month streaming service, Mashable reports.

This licensing deal lapse could just be the beginning of Netflix losing key content that keeps its subscribers coming back.

Last month, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said he was considering not renewing a deal with Viacom Networks, which includes shows from MTV, VH1, and BET. If that deal runs out we could see more streaming videos disappearing by the end of May.

Netflix got in touch with Mashable offering an official statement on the licensing deal that lost the company about 2,000 videos today:

Netflix is a dynamic service, we constantly update the TV shows and movies that are available to our members. We will add more than 500 titles May 1, but we also have titles expiring, this ebb and flow happens all the time.”

We are selective about what’s available to watch on Netflix. We often licence TV shows and movies on an exclusive basis, so we can provide a unique experience. We’ll forego, or choose not renew, titles that aren’t watched enough. We always use our knowledge about what our members love to watch to decide what’s available on Netflix. Our goal is to be an expert programmer, offering a mix that delights our members, rather than trying to be a broad distributor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.