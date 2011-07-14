Photo: via HackingNetflix on Flickr

“Netflix is simply not concerned with the prospect of losing customers,” writes BTIG Research analyst Rich Greenfield after investigating Netflix’s price hike and its customers’ response, CNet writes.Before changing its pricing, Netflix did a lot of research and planning, and yet is being inundated with phonecalls. BTIG called Netflix’s call centres several times and had to wait a long time. And when threatening to cancel his subscription, Greenfield wasn’t offered any sort of discount or inducement to stay, leading him to write that Netflix just doesn’t care if customers cancel their account.



Actually what’s more likely is that Netflix doesn’t want to make special cases for customers. Maybe Netflix isn’t concerned with losing customers over this. But it’s not concerned over losing customers, period, obviously.

