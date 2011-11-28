Uh Oh! Netflix Customers Haven't Been Able To Log In For Hours

Photo: Flickr

Netflix is experiencing login issues this evening. Many users (including us) are reporting on Twitter and elsewhere that Netflix has automatically logged them out and won’t let them sign in again.According to Netflix’s Twitter feed, the company is aware of the issue and working on a fix.



As of this writing the Netflix has been down for more than two hours.

In the meantime, don’t try to change your password or anything. Things should get back to normal soon enough.

