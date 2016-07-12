This chart shows how much better it is to be a Netflix subscriber in some countries than in others

Netflix’s plan for international domination is in full swing, especially after the company launched in over 130 new countries on a single day this January.

But Netflix’s results internationally have been mixed. Netflix had good international growth in the first few months of 2016, but Netflix’s bad forecast for its Q2 international growth sent its stock tanking after its last earnings.

Why the slump? Netflix faces many challenges in international markets, 4 of which were recently outlined by Jefferies analysts led by John Janedis. But one big problem is simply that Netflix’s catalogue isn’t as robust in other countries because of its various licensing deals. There just aren’t as many titles.

Put another way: It’s a lot worse to be a Netflix subscriber in some countries than in others.

Just how much worse? AllFlicks, a site that tracks Netflix data, put together a full list of how big Netflix’s catalogue is in different markets.

The US was well in first with over 5,000 titles (though its still shrunk by over 30% since 2014). But some surprising countries lagged far down the list, with Germany coming in at around 1,600 titles and France at around 1,800. Bringing up the rear was Sudan, with just 906 titles.

Here’s the full list from AllFlicks:

