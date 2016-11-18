Neil Patrick Harris stars in the great trailer for Netflix's 'Lemony Snicket's'

Netflix just released the funny first full trailer for its much-anticipated series “

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Based on the best-selling novels by Daniel Handler, the show stars Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, who mistakenly becomes the guardian to three young children after their parents die in a fire. He hatches a plan to steal their inheritances and must don a seemingly endless array of disguises to do so.

Handler and Harris serve as executive producers alongside Barry Sonnenfeld, who produced the movies “Men in Black” and “The Addams Family.”

“Lemony Snicket’s” also stars Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Alfre Woodard, Catherine O’Hara, Aasif Maandvi, and Don Johnson, among many others.

It’s set to debut on January 13, 2017 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

