Netflix is making a live action 'Legend of Zelda' show

Nintendo Link, a character from ‘The Legend of Zelda.’

Netflix is making a show based on the popular “Legend of Zelda” video game, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The show is in early development, according to the report. Netflix and Nintendo have not made a formal announcement about the project yet.

Netflix has been developing a lot of original shows and documentaries in recent years in an effort to compete with services like HBO GO and traditional cable networks.

The company released “Marco Polo” a few months ago. It was one of the most expensive shows ever produced.

It’s had other hits like “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black.”

There have been several “Zelda” video games and at least one animated show over the years, but Netflix will be the first to bring a live action twist to the franchise.

