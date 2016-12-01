Netflix will now let you download videos and watch them offline

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix You’ll be able to download Netflix originals and watch them offline.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it will let you download videos and watch them even if your device isn’t connected to the internet.

However, there appear to be some limitations.

Not all videos will work with the new offline mode. Netflix hasn’t released a full list of compatible shows, but it appears to mostly favour Netflix originals like “Narcos” and “Stranger Things.” It’s unclear how many licensed titles from third parties will be available to download.

Amazon Video, which offers thousands of free TV shows and movies for Prime members, lets you download just about any video for offline viewing. Netflix appears to be taking a more cautious approach to video downloads for now.

The “available for download” section on Netflix includes a variety of third-party shows and movies though, including “Parks and Recreation,” “Mad Men,” and a bunch of documentaries. Netflix said in a statement that “many more” titles are coming.

Netflix downloads work on iOS and Android devices. You’ll need to update your Netflix app to the latest version, which launches Wednesday. A download button will appear next to the videos you can store for offline viewing.

Netflix has historically been against allowing offline viewing — even as recently as the end of last year. But executives have loosened their opposition to video downloads this year, leading many to speculate it’d happen soon. Well, here it is, even if it’s pretty limited for now.

