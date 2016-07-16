Netflix is now letting you create video mixtapes to send to your friends

Netflix is going right for your nostalgia, and will now let you make mixtapes out of videos, in an initiative dubbed “Flixtapes.”

Here’s how it works, according to Netflix:

Name your Flixtape: “The name of your Flixtape is everything, it’s how we kick off your playlist with a few movies and shows that capture the vibe you want. Type in the feeling you’re trying to capture, a nod to the genre you love to geek out on or a message to the person receiving it. ” Edit your playlist: “Mix it up. The editor allows you to replace and remove any of the 3 titles Flixtape has suggested for you. You can also search for and add up to 6 total titles to your playlist.” Customise your cover: “Your Flixtape is meant to be personal. Each one has a customisable cover with doodles that match just about any theme. Feel free to personalise it even more by adding the name of a friend, loved one, or whoever else is lucky enough to get your awesome Flixtape.” Share it: “Launch your Flixtape into the world with Twitter or Facebook. You can also share it with someone special via email or text. Anyone who has the privilege of viewing your Flixtape will see your amazing title, experience your custom cover, peruse your playlist and watch the titles on Netflix (as long as they have an active account).”

Here is a video from Netflix introducing Flixtapes:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Developing…

