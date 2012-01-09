Netflix Launches Today In Ireland And The UK

Netflix launches in Ireland and the UK today.



Netflix Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt lays out how the service will work in a post on the company’s blog.

New customers can get a month-long free trial of streaming service. After that, it will cost $9.24 per month in the UK and $8.88 per month in Ireland.

Hunt’s post lays out how streaming to tablets and other devices works, even adding that “there are nifty smart TV adaptor products on the market that convert a regular television to an Internet-connected television.”

Read the full announcement over at the Netflix blog >

