Netflix Gets More Streaming Content From Disney-ABC

Netflix is adding to its instant streaming programming with new shows from ABC and Disney, the companies announced this morning.As part of the agreement, Netflix will be able to stream some shows 15 days after their initial airing. It’s somewhat unclear which shows, or what that means from the release, so we’ll try to get more information from Netflix.*



There is no word on what Netflix paid for the programming. Though there were reports it was willing to pay $75,000-$100,000 per episode for in-season episodes of shows.

*Update: Netflix hasn’t gotten back to us, but Peter Kafka at MediaMemo spoke with Netflix’s content boss. Basically, this 15 day window isn’t a good thing. Netflix used to have access to shows the day after they aired. It was willing to trade that in for more shows further from their air date. Kafka also suggests Netflix isn’t interested in getting shows the day after, it doesn’t want to blow up the broadcasting model.

Netflix, Inc. and Disney-ABC Television Group today announced a new licensing agreement between the two companies that will allow Netflix to stream hundreds of episodes from the ABC Television Network, Disney Channel and – for the first time – ABC

The agreement, brokered by Disney-ABC Domestic Television, will add significantly to the growing selection of movies and TV episodes that can be streamed from Netflix. Once made available to Netflix from Disney-ABC – which, for relevant programming, will be no earlier than 15 days after initial telecast – episodes can be streamed instantly with Netflix memberships starting at $7.99 a month.

Among the highlights, Netflix members will be able to enjoy:

Prior season episodes of current ABC hit series “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Desperate Housewives” and, for the first time on Netflix, “Brothers & Sisters,” all of which are among the network’s most successful and popular TV franchises in recent years.

Every episode of recent ABC favourites “Lost” and “Ugly Betty,” the latter making its streaming debut at Netflix.

Each season of several hit series from ABC Studios, including “Scrubs” and “Reaper,” which are both new additions to Netflix.

A host of content from the Disney Channel, including the hits “Phineas and Ferb” and “Good Luck Charlie,” which are also new to Netflix; updated and expanded offerings of “The Suite Life on Deck” and “Wizards of Waverly Place;” and library offerings from the smash hits “Hannah Montana” and “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”

A wide range of content from ABC Family, marking the introduction of ABC Family content streaming from Netflix. Included are the hit series “Greek,” “Make It or Break It,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Melissa & Joey.”

“TV content streamed from Netflix has proven to be immensely popular with our members,” said Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer. “Adding to our existing Disney-ABC lineup with great network and cable shows, and opening up ABC Family for the first time, are important steps in creating a wide and diverse selection of content Netflix members of all ages can watch.”

In addition to the hundreds of TV episodes included in the agreement, Disney Channel and ABC Family movies such as “High School Musical,” “High School Musical 2,” “Camp Rock,” and “Beauty & the Briefcase,” as well as new releases “Avalon High,” “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” and “Revenge of the Bridesmaids,” will also be available to watch at Netflix.

