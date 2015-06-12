Netflix reportedly nabs comedic lifeguard movie starring a bunch of 'SNL' stars

NBC ‘SNL-Weekend Update’ Colin Jost wrote comedy movie ‘Staten Island Summer.’

Netflix may be adding the “Saturday Night Live” star-packed comedy movie, “Staten Island Summer,” to its growing list of original movies.

The streaming company is finalising a deal with the movie’s producer Paramount Insurge, TheWrap reported.

If the deal is completed, the movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix starting July 30.

A Netflix representative told Business Insider it had no comment on the report.

“Staten Island Summer” was written by “SNL” writer and “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost and directed by “SNL” director Rhys Thomas. The NBC sketch show’s creator Lorne Michaels and John Goldwyn produced the independent film.

“Staten Island Summer” centres on pals Danny (Graham Phillips) and Frank (Zack Pearlman), who spend the summer after high school working as lifeguards while figuring out their future.

The movie’s cast is packed with “SNL” stars and alums, including Bobby Moynihan, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, and Cecily Strong.

It also co-stars Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) and John DeLuca (“Teen Beach Movie”) along with Jim Gaffigan, rapper Method Man, and Jackson Nicoll (“Bad Grandpa”). Kate Walsh (“Private Practice”) and Gina Gershon (“Killer Joe”) make cameos in the movie.

“Staten Island Summer” joins Netflix’s growing cache of original movies, which include Judd Apatow-produced “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” Ricky Gervais’ “Special Correspondents,” and Adam Sandler’s “The Ridiculous 6,” the first of a four-film pact between Netflix and Sandler’s production company Happy Madison Productions.

Earlier this week, Netflix acquired Brad Pitt film, “War Machine.”

