Netflix just revealed Australians take longer to get hooked on a series

It’s apparently harder to get Australians to commit.

Netflix has calculated on which episode “hooks” people to particular shows. It has defined “hooked” as the moment when 70% of viewers end up watching the entire first series.

The results show Australian Netflix users often take an extra episode to commit to a show than their overseas counterparts. For example, globally users were hooked onto Prison Break on episode 3, but Australians did not latch on until the fourth episode.

Of the 19 shows polled, only one had Australians getting hooked earlier than the global average — the romantic comedy Jane The Virgin, with Aussies committing from episode 6 as opposed to episode 7 globally.

Viewing habits from 35 countries were calculated, with Netflix saying that the fact that no shows get people hooked right from the first episode is an endorsement for its binge-watching business model.

The full global and Australian results are as follows:

American Horror Story: Murder House – global hooked episode 4, Australia same

Club de Cuervos – global hooked episode 4, Australia episode 5

Fuller House – global hooked episode 4, Australia episode 5

Gilmore Girls – global hooked episode 7, Australia episode 8

Jane the Virgin – global hooked episode 7, Australia episode 6

Love – global hooked episode 3, Australia episode 4

Making a Murderer – global hooked episode 4, Australia same

Marseille – global hooked episode 3, Australia same

Marvel’s Jessica Jones – global hooked episode 4, Australia same

Master of None – global hooked episode 4, Australia same

Narcos – global hooked episode 3, Australia episode 4

Orphan Black – global hooked episode 2, Australia episode 3

Prison Break – global hooked episode 3, Australia episode 4

Scream – global hooked episode 3, Australia same

Stranger Things – global hooked episode 2, on episode 3

The 100 – global hooked episode 2, Australia same

The Fall – global hooked episode 2, Australia same

The Get Down – global hooked episode 2, Australia episode 3

The Last Kingdom – global hooked episode 2, Australia same

