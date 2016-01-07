Netflix just launched in 130 more countries

In a keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Netflix CEO Reed Hastings announced that while the speech was happening Netflix launched in 130 countries.

Among the new countries getting Netflix: Azerbijan, Vietnam, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and Indonesia.

But one big country missing from the list is China.

Developing…

