Netflix just launched in 130 more countries

In a keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Netflix CEO Reed Hastings announced that while the speech was happening Netflix launched in 130 countries.
Among the new countries getting Netflix: Azerbijan, Vietnam, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and Indonesia.
But one big country missing from the list is China.
Developing…
