What's New On Netflix Streaming In June

It’s a new month, and that means a bunch of awesome new movies and television shows being added to the Netflix catalogue.
This month’s list has plenty of excellent movies and shows — and some not so excellent — but there’s likely something here to satisfy any taste. Some of our favourites are “Apocalypse Now Redux” — the Francis Ford Coppola masterpiece which added much more in a re-release of the original 1979 Vietnam war classic — the inspirational film “Rudy,” and the Tom Clancy spy-thriller “Clear and Present Danger.”
Then of course, there are some newer flicks worth checking out, such as “World War Z” and “Lawless.” Bottom line: Grab some popcorn, because there’s plenty to choose from.
Here’s the full list:
Available on June 1:
- “Apocalypse Now Redux” (2001)
- “Barbershop” (2002)
- “Carrie” (1976)
- “Clear and Present Danger” (1994)
- “Cold Mountain” (2003)
- “El Dorado” (1966)
- “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” (1998)
- “Funny Lady” (1975)
- “Harriet the Spy” (1996)
- “I.Q.” (1994)
- “Left Behind: The Movie” (2000)
- “Reign Over Me” (2007)
- “Rudy” (1993)
- “Swept Away” (2002)
- “The Adventures of Milo and Otis” (1989)
- “The Craft” (1996)
- “The Returned” (2013)
- “The Stepford Wives” (2004)
- “The Triplets of Belleville” (2003)
- “Trailer Park Boys Live In F**kin’ Dublin” (2014)
- “Trailer Park Boys: Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys” (2010)
- “Sherlock”: Season 3
Available on June 3:
- “Devil’s Knot” (2013)
- “The Glades”: Season 4
Available on June 4:
- “Romeo & Juliet” (2013)
Available on June 6:
- “Girl Most Likely” (2012)
- “Luther”: Season 3 (2011)
- “Orange Is the New Black”: Season 2 (2014)
Available on June 7:
- “The Art of the Steal” (2013)
- “Bonnie & Clyde” (2013)
- “One Direction: Clevver’s Ultimate Fan Guide” (2013)
- “Pretty Little Liars”: Season 4 (2013)
Available on June 13:
- “World War Z” (2013)
Available on June 14:
- “Toddlers & Tiaras”: Season 7 (2012)
Available on June 15:
- “Return to Nim’s Island” (2013)
- “The Pirate Fairy” (2014)
Available on June 16:
- “Jane Eyre” (2011)
- “Heartland”: Season 5 (2011)
- “Real Husbands of Hollywood”: Season 2 (2014)
- “Wilfred”: Season 3 (2013)
Available on June 18:
- “Oldboy” (2013)
Available on June 20:
- “Comedy Bang! Bang!”: Season 2 (2012)
Available on June 22:
- “Copper”: Season 2 (2013)
Available on June 23:
- “Tarzan” (1999)
- “Tarzan 2” (2005)
- “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me” (2013)
- “Gambit” (2012)
- “Wolf Creek 2” (2013)
- “XXX: State of the Union” (2005)
Available on June 27:
- “Turbo FAST”: Season 1 (2013) — 5 additional episodes!
Available on June 29:
- “Lawless” (2012)
Available on June 30:
- “My Girl” (1991)
- “My Girl 2” (1994)
- “Sophie’s Choice” (1982)
