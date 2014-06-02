What's New On Netflix Streaming In June

It’s a new month, and that means a bunch of awesome new movies and television shows being added to the Netflix catalogue.

This month’s list has plenty of excellent movies and shows — and some not so excellent — but there’s likely something here to satisfy any taste. Some of our favourites are “Apocalypse Now Redux” — the Francis Ford Coppola masterpiece which added much more in a re-release of the original 1979 Vietnam war classic — the inspirational film “Rudy,” and the Tom Clancy spy-thriller “Clear and Present Danger.”

Then of course, there are some newer flicks worth checking out, such as “World War Z” and “Lawless.” Bottom line: Grab some popcorn, because there’s plenty to choose from.

Here’s the full list:

Available on June 1:

“Apocalypse Now Redux” (2001)

“Barbershop” (2002)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Clear and Present Danger” (1994)

“Cold Mountain” (2003)

“El Dorado” (1966)

“Ever After: A Cinderella Story” (1998)

“Funny Lady” (1975)

“Harriet the Spy” (1996)

“I.Q.” (1994)

“Left Behind: The Movie” (2000)

“Reign Over Me” (2007)

“Rudy” (1993)

“Swept Away” (2002)

“The Adventures of Milo and Otis” (1989)

“The Craft” (1996)

“The Returned” (2013)

“The Stepford Wives” (2004)

“The Triplets of Belleville” (2003)

“Trailer Park Boys Live In F**kin’ Dublin” (2014)

“Trailer Park Boys: Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys” (2010)

Available on June 2: “Sherlock”: Season 3 Available on June 3: “Devil’s Knot” (2013)

“The Glades”: Season 4 Available on June 4: “Romeo & Juliet” (2013) Available on June 6: “Girl Most Likely” (2012)

“Luther”: Season 3 (2011)

“Orange Is the New Black”: Season 2 (2014) Available on June 7: “The Art of the Steal” (2013)

Available on June 10: “Bonnie & Clyde” (2013)

“One Direction: Clevver’s Ultimate Fan Guide” (2013)

“Pretty Little Liars”: Season 4 (2013) Available on June 13: “World War Z” (2013) Available on June 14: “Toddlers & Tiaras”: Season 7 (2012) Available on June 15: “Return to Nim’s Island” (2013)

“The Pirate Fairy” (2014) Available on June 16: “Jane Eyre” (2011)

Available on June 17: “Heartland”: Season 5 (2011)

“Real Husbands of Hollywood”: Season 2 (2014)

“Wilfred”: Season 3 (2013) Available on June 18: “Oldboy” (2013) Available on June 20: “Comedy Bang! Bang!”: Season 2 (2012) Available on June 22: “Copper”: Season 2 (2013) Available on June 23: “Tarzan” (1999)

“Tarzan 2” (2005)

Available on June 24: “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me” (2013)

“Gambit” (2012)

“Wolf Creek 2” (2013)

“XXX: State of the Union” (2005) Available on June 27: “Turbo FAST”: Season 1 (2013) — 5 additional episodes! Available on June 29: “Lawless” (2012) Available on June 30: “My Girl” (1991)

“My Girl 2” (1994)

“Sophie’s Choice” (1982)

