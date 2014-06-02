What's New On Netflix Streaming In June

Paul Szoldra
It’s a new month, and that means a bunch of awesome new movies and television shows being added to the Netflix catalogue.

This month’s list has plenty of excellent movies and shows — and some not so excellent — but there’s likely something here to satisfy any taste. Some of our favourites are “Apocalypse Now Redux” — the Francis Ford Coppola masterpiece which added much more in a re-release of the original 1979 Vietnam war classic — the inspirational film “Rudy,” and the Tom Clancy spy-thriller “Clear and Present Danger.”

Then of course, there are some newer flicks worth checking out, such as “World War Z” and “Lawless.” Bottom line: Grab some popcorn, because there’s plenty to choose from.

Here’s the full list:

Available on June 1:

  • “Apocalypse Now Redux” (2001)
  • “Barbershop” (2002)
  • “Carrie” (1976)
  • “Clear and Present Danger” (1994)
  • “Cold Mountain” (2003)
  • “El Dorado” (1966)
  • “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” (1998)
  • “Funny Lady” (1975)
  • “Harriet the Spy” (1996)
  • “I.Q.” (1994)
  • “Left Behind: The Movie” (2000)
  • “Reign Over Me” (2007)
  • “Rudy” (1993)
  • “Swept Away” (2002)
  • “The Adventures of Milo and Otis” (1989)
  • “The Craft” (1996)
  • “The Returned” (2013)
  • “The Stepford Wives” (2004)
  • “The Triplets of Belleville” (2003)
  • “Trailer Park Boys Live In F**kin’ Dublin” (2014)
  • “Trailer Park Boys: Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys” (2010)
Available on June 2:

  • “Sherlock”: Season 3

Available on June 3:

  • “Devil’s Knot” (2013)
  • “The Glades”: Season 4

Available on June 4:

  • “Romeo & Juliet” (2013)

Available on June 6:

  • “Girl Most Likely” (2012)
  • “Luther”: Season 3 (2011)
  • “Orange Is the New Black”: Season 2 (2014)

Available on June 7:

  • “The Art of the Steal” (2013)
Available on June 10:

  • “Bonnie & Clyde” (2013)
  • “One Direction: Clevver’s Ultimate Fan Guide” (2013)
  • “Pretty Little Liars”: Season 4 (2013)

Available on June 13:

  • “World War Z” (2013)

Available on June 14:

  • “Toddlers & Tiaras”: Season 7 (2012)

Available on June 15:

  • “Return to Nim’s Island” (2013)
  • “The Pirate Fairy” (2014)

Available on June 16:

  • “Jane Eyre” (2011)
Available on June 17:

  • “Heartland”: Season 5 (2011)
  • “Real Husbands of Hollywood”: Season 2 (2014)
  • “Wilfred”: Season 3 (2013)

Available on June 18:

  • “Oldboy” (2013)

Available on June 20:

  • “Comedy Bang! Bang!”: Season 2 (2012)

Available on June 22:

  • “Copper”: Season 2 (2013)

Available on June 23:

  • “Tarzan” (1999)
  • “Tarzan 2” (2005)
Available on June 24:

  • “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me” (2013)
  • “Gambit” (2012)
  • “Wolf Creek 2” (2013)
  • “XXX: State of the Union” (2005)

Available on June 27:

  • “Turbo FAST”: Season 1 (2013) — 5 additional episodes!

Available on June 29:

  • “Lawless” (2012)

Available on June 30:

  • “My Girl” (1991)
  • “My Girl 2” (1994)
  • “Sophie’s Choice” (1982)

